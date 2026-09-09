Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Insane Comeback Win, Joe Musgrove Bad News
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The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 5-4, on Tuesday in a thrilling come-from-behind win.
The Friars improved to 77-68 on the year and continue to sit a half-game back for the final National League wild-card spot as their current three-game winning streak has been matched by a four-game streak by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the holders of the final spot in question.
Casey Mize struck out seven across 5.2 solid innings on the bump, but was taken out with two on and two out in the sixth inning at 90 pitches and his team down by one run. The Nationals immediately capitalized with a two-run double and eventually entered the bottom of the eighth inning up 4-1.
The Padres did what has become so common of them in the later innings of their contests as the offense appeared to hit another gear.
San Diego hung four runs in the eighth inning while Adrian Morejon shut things down in the ninth. Manny Machado, Ty France and Luis Campusano each had multi-hit nights (including Machado and Campusano's second hits being RBI singles in the eighth inning).
In other news, the Friars officially released two pitchers this week, one of which was a nine-year MLB veteran. Both hurlers are in their 30s and will look to begin the next chapter of their professional baseball journeys elsewhere.
Additionally, there is some unfortunate news regarding right-hander Joe Musgrove as he continues his arduous journey back to an MLB mound. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on Musgrove amid news that his recovery after longer throwing sessions is slower than what is ideal.
“I think probably the next option on the table is him not pitching as long in outings and seeing if that helps recovery, and then slowly build him up that way,” Stammen said.
Musgrove himself spoke to reporters recently about the peculiar nature of his recover and all the different avenues they are trying.
“I don’t know what’s going on with my arm, but something about high-intensity throws is just not allowing me to play catch for a couple days,” Musgrove said. "I don't think I'm a wrap for the year. We're just trying to look at some different options of shorter appearances, or different theories. I mean, I'm running out of answers."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release 2 Pitchers, Including 9-Year Veteran
Padres Manager's Latest Comments Spell Bad News for Joe Musgrove Return
Padres' Failed Bid for All-Star Outfielder Suddenly Looks Like Blessing in Disguise
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson