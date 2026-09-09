Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Insane Comeback Win, Joe Musgrove Bad News

The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 5-4, on Tuesday in a thrilling come-from-behind win.

The Friars improved to 77-68 on the year and continue to sit a half-game back for the final National League wild-card spot as their current three-game winning streak has been matched by a four-game streak by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the holders of the final spot in question.

Casey Mize struck out seven across 5.2 solid innings on the bump, but was taken out with two on and two out in the sixth inning at 90 pitches and his team down by one run. The Nationals immediately capitalized with a two-run double and eventually entered the bottom of the eighth inning up 4-1.

The Padres did what has become so common of them in the later innings of their contests as the offense appeared to hit another gear.

San Diego hung four runs in the eighth inning while Adrian Morejon shut things down in the ninth. Manny Machado, Ty France and Luis Campusano each had multi-hit nights (including Machado and Campusano's second hits being RBI singles in the eighth inning).

In other news, the Friars officially released two pitchers this week, one of which was a nine-year MLB veteran. Both hurlers are in their 30s and will look to begin the next chapter of their professional baseball journeys elsewhere.

Additionally, there is some unfortunate news regarding right-hander Joe Musgrove as he continues his arduous journey back to an MLB mound. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on Musgrove amid news that his recovery after longer throwing sessions is slower than what is ideal.

“I think probably the next option on the table is him not pitching as long in outings and seeing if that helps recovery, and then slowly build him up that way,” Stammen said.

Musgrove himself spoke to reporters recently about the peculiar nature of his recover and all the different avenues they are trying.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my arm, but something about high-intensity throws is just not allowing me to play catch for a couple days,” Musgrove said. "I don't think I'm a wrap for the year. We're just trying to look at some different options of shorter appearances, or different theories. I mean, I'm running out of answers."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 2 Pitchers, Including 9-Year Veteran

Padres Manager's Latest Comments Spell Bad News for Joe Musgrove Return

Padres' Failed Bid for All-Star Outfielder Suddenly Looks Like Blessing in Disguise

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Founding Padres. pic.twitter.com/UvXmyCj4DU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 9, 2026

Some eighth inning magic. pic.twitter.com/GXRXwmIsLy — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 9, 2026

Huge night from Jesus Castro in the first game of the Cal League playoffs tonight.

6 IP

2 H

1 ER

5 K

1 BB

1 HBP

46 of 80 pitches for strikes.



After a few ugly starts in August, the 19-year-old has rebounded nicely. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) September 9, 2026

These playoff reinforcements go crazy



The San Diego Padres first round draft pick has officially been called up and is here with us in Ontario! pic.twitter.com/MNluLxTRqJ — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) September 8, 2026

Ramón Laureano has been taking swings but "not close to playing" per Craig Stammen.



Gavin Sheets is still in a walking boot and would likely return as a DH/PH exclusively.



Left field then? "Playing the hot hand and ... the platoon advantage" among Harris/Taylor/Hays/Bowen/etc. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) September 9, 2026

There was a time when a lot of us thought Albert Pujols would be the next Padres manager. So did he. A quick clip from today's conversation pic.twitter.com/U3JsYZexyB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 8, 2026

Walker Buehler spoke with @SammyLev about Nick Pivetta's return to the mound and the importance of recovery in between starts when coming back from an elbow injury. You can catch Sam's full interview with Walker tomorrow during the EcoWater SoCal Padres Pregame Show. pic.twitter.com/7LGW0iUrEc — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 8, 2026

Miguel Andújar doubles in the first run of the day for the Chihuahuas, who lead 1-0 in Tacoma.@EPChihuahuas | @Padres pic.twitter.com/BBWC9sdvIL — Ian Napetian (@ian_napetian) September 8, 2026

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