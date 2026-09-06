Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove Bad News, Casey Mize Trade One-Sided, Robbie Ray’s Nightmare vs Yankees
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The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Yankees, 5-1, on Saturday evening and fell to 74-68 on the year. The Friars sit 0.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
The game got out of hand quickly, and that was mostly to do with southpaw Robbie Ray and his abysmal performance on the mound. Ray, who started the night searching for career-win No. 100, allowed five earned runs on five hits in just 2.1 innings of work. He walked four and struck out just one batter before being replaced by Griffin Canning.
Canning and the rest of the bullpen allowed just four total hits for the remainder of the game, but the worst of the damage was already done, and the Padres mustered just one run all night. The run in question was delivered by Manny Machado, who smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning, good for his 25th long ball of the season.
In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove has been diligently working to make his 2026 debut following a 2024 Tommy John surgery, but his return to the mound now looks to be in jeopardy with no clear return date set. He recently revealed that higher-intensity sessions have ended up temporarily shutting him down for days at a time.
"Something about high-intensity throws is just not allowing me to play catch for a couple days," Musgrove said to reporters. "As good as I felt a couple starts ago, not necessarily in the same place. I don’t think I’m a wrap for the year. We’re just trying to look at some different options of either shorter appearances or different theories. I mean, really, I’m running out of answers."
Finally, a trade deadline deal to acquire Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers appears to look more one-sided after his first six starts with the Padres. His 6.67 ERA and 1-3 record in that span is far from ideal, but he briefly spoke after his last start about potential light at the end of the tunnel.
“Just some bad execution,” Mize told reporters. "But better days ahead.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Robbie Ray Removed in 3rd Inning vs Yankees in Brutal Development
Padres Get More Bad News on Joe Musgrove as 2026 Return is Suddenly in Jeopardy
Padres-Tigers Casey Mize Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson