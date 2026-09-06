Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove Bad News, Casey Mize Trade One-Sided, Robbie Ray’s Nightmare vs Yankees

The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Yankees, 5-1, on Saturday evening and fell to 74-68 on the year. The Friars sit 0.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The game got out of hand quickly, and that was mostly to do with southpaw Robbie Ray and his abysmal performance on the mound. Ray, who started the night searching for career-win No. 100, allowed five earned runs on five hits in just 2.1 innings of work. He walked four and struck out just one batter before being replaced by Griffin Canning.

Canning and the rest of the bullpen allowed just four total hits for the remainder of the game, but the worst of the damage was already done, and the Padres mustered just one run all night. The run in question was delivered by Manny Machado, who smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning, good for his 25th long ball of the season.

In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove has been diligently working to make his 2026 debut following a 2024 Tommy John surgery, but his return to the mound now looks to be in jeopardy with no clear return date set. He recently revealed that higher-intensity sessions have ended up temporarily shutting him down for days at a time.

"Something about high-intensity throws is just not allowing me to play catch for a couple days," Musgrove said to reporters. "As good as I felt a couple starts ago, not necessarily in the same place. I don’t think I’m a wrap for the year. We’re just trying to look at some different options of either shorter appearances or different theories. I mean, really, I’m running out of answers."

Finally, a trade deadline deal to acquire Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers appears to look more one-sided after his first six starts with the Padres. His 6.67 ERA and 1-3 record in that span is far from ideal, but he briefly spoke after his last start about potential light at the end of the tunnel.

“Just some bad execution,” Mize told reporters. "But better days ahead.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Robbie Ray Removed in 3rd Inning vs Yankees in Brutal Development

Padres Get More Bad News on Joe Musgrove as 2026 Return is Suddenly in Jeopardy

Padres-Tigers Casey Mize Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres got more bad news on Joe Musgrove, who isn't recovering between starts and suddenly may not return as a starting pitcher this year😳😳😳



Read below for the latest update on Musgrove⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/reUpS1RdXN — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 5, 2026

Our Heart & Hustle Award winner, Ty France 💛 pic.twitter.com/Imqahumo6j — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 5, 2026

Padres owners Jose É Feliciano & Kwanza Jones served fans some beers inside the Western Metal Supply building Saturday in honor of Fan Appreciation Month.



📹: @Padres #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/B2aEU0AjkV — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) September 6, 2026

Manny Machado gets the Padres on the board with a solo homer!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/gBoBhi8IUd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 6, 2026

Craig Stammen on pitch-hitting Ethan Salas for Freddy Fermin.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/ymP6GO5IwT — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 6, 2026

The Padres-Tigers trade deadline deal is suddenly looking one-sided amid Casey Mize's struggles (and impending free agency)😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/90AvHMxaqk — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 5, 2026

Dos estrellas ⭐️ se dicen hola 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼



Mason Miller el cerrador de los @Padres y Aaron Judge de los @Yankees 👊🏻#mlb #vanebaseball pic.twitter.com/KKgzydJ1Vs — Vanessa Méndez-Wiegert (@VanessaMWiegert) September 5, 2026

Umpires call Fernando Tatis Jr. out for running inside the baseline and then eject him for throwing his equipment, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/UIBlh38Aju — Jimmy O'Brien (@Jomboy_) September 5, 2026

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