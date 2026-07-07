Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Pitchers, Craig Stammen Talks Trade Deadline, Manny Machado ‘Stupid’

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-0, on Monday night and fell to 44-46 on the year. Right-hander Walker Buehler allowed seven earned runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one across five innings of work.

In other news, the Padres released a pair of pitchers from the Triple-A and High-A squads over the weekend. The 27- and 28-year-olds will search for new teams to try and continue their baseball careers.

Additionally, manager Craig Stammen sent a message to his players regarding the trade deadline that is a little less than a month away. He hopes they don't think about it right now.

“I don’t think they’re thinking about it yet,” Stammen said. “When it gets closer, obviously all the reports come out of different names being thrown out, my only thing for them is 99% of it, all the stuff that’s written is not true, you know, and most of the things that do happen are things that nobody knows about, or they’re pretty obvious.

"So, you know, in the end we gotta go out and compete every single day, and the more we get focused on that, the better off we’ll be.”

Finally, superstar Manny Machado said that he is "stupid" for playing the game of baseball. While just snapping an eight-game losing streak, the third baseman provided some perspective on just how brutal things can be in this game that many love.

"Obviously, you know there’s a lot of things that haven’t really been going our way. It’s baseball, man. That’s the beauty of it. And I’ve been a part of it, and it’s a beautiful game, and we’re all stupid to be playing it. We’re all stupid to be playing it, because it’s a life of struggle," Machado said.

Though the Friars were able to avoid a nine-game slump in their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, the lack of offense on display Monday only puts more pressure on the problems at hand.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 2 Pitchers From Organization, Including 6-Year Veteran

Padres Manager Sends Message to Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres' Manny Machado Calls Himself 'Stupid' for Playing Baseball

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Rival Diamondbacks

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres star Manny Machado called himself "stupid" for playing baseball in a hilarious rant🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G4E0dcrOHw — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 6, 2026

Jake Cronenworth discussed the keys to the final homestand before the All-Star break, his take on the past few weeks and what's different about this team than the 2021 team: pic.twitter.com/PiE0SYdRhO — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 6, 2026

Gallagher Square at Petco Park is filling up already as the USA-Belgium match kicks off. pic.twitter.com/yQSzYDKT3a — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 7, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about Jhony Brito's role, the toughest thing for him to deal with during the first half of the season and the importance of the final homestand before the All-Star break: pic.twitter.com/kmeefVOwdL — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 6, 2026

What did Manny Machado learn about the Padres' clubhouse during the team's 8-game losing streak and how Craig Stammen handle things? pic.twitter.com/xcjK2KBeLt — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 6, 2026

Does @dennistlin think the Padres will trade Mason Miller at the trade deadline? pic.twitter.com/zCqMHdpbTq — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 6, 2026

The Padres will be without RHP Jason Adam for significant time following his shoulder injury...😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/en2Ebd5pX1 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 6, 2026

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