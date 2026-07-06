Padres Officially Release 2 Pitchers From Organization, Including 6-Year Veteran

The San Diego Padres released two pitchers from the organization over the weekend, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie and left-hander C.J. Widger were released on consecutive days. McKenzie was officially released by the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, while Widger was cut by the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Padres Release Triston McKenzie

McKenzie, 28, joined the Padres in December on a minor league deal.

McKenzie spent the last six seasons at the big league level with the Cleveland Guardians after they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Across parts of six seasons with Cleveland, the former top prospect went 21-29 across 88 appearances (80 starts), compiling a 4.07 ERA with 462 strikeouts over 442 innings of work.

In his last major league stint in 2025, he had an 11.12 ERA over four relief appearances.

The Padres wanted to give McKenzie a shot, and brought him to major league spring training where he competed for a spot in the Opening Day starting rotation.

He struggled mightily in Cactus League play, sporting a 9.95 ERA over 6.1 innings. Thus, he was reassigned to minor league camp and opened the season in Triple-A.

Unfortunately for McKenzie, things only got worse in Triple-A.

Across 14 appearances (three starts) for the Chihuahuas, the right-hander accrued an ERA of 15.98, striking out 22 while walking an unbelievable 40 batters in 16.1 innings of work.

After allowing two runs while recording one out in a July 1 outing, the Padres decided to officially pull the plug on his tenure, sending him back to free agency.

Padres Release C.J. Widger

Widger, 27, was in the midst of his second stint with the Padres before being released.

The Padres initially signed Widger after the 2024 season, and then lost him a month later in the Rule 5 draft to the San Francisco Giants. Then, in August 2025, the Padres signed him to a minor league deal after he was released by the Giants.

Widger finished out the 2025 season in High-A, where he had a 7.20 ERA across 10 innings.

He then spent the entire 2026 season in High-A, where he continued to struggle, compiling a 6.95 ERA over 22 innings with 25 strikeouts to 20 walks.

Widger was initially drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He hasn't pitched past High-A in any of the four organizations he's been with (Padres, Giants, Rangers and Seattle Mariners).

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