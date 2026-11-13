Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Top Pitchers, Predicted to Sign Seiya Suzuki, Mason Miller Wants Adrian Morejon Back

It's no secret that the San Diego Padres are pursuing top starting pitchers this offseason given the state of the rotation. After putting up just the fourth-fewest innings from their starters last season, every big name hurler should be considered on the Padres radar. A team insider provided the latest as to what he heard at the general managers' meeting in Las Vegas.

In other news, the Friars have been linked to another major free agency move, but this time in the outfield.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been predicted to be playing in San Diego in 2027. Although he had a slightly down year in terms of hitting home runs, he more than made up for it with his all-around game as one of the Cubs' most dependable offensive and defensive players.

Finally, after Padres fans have been predicting it all season long, Mason Miller was officially crowned National League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday.

With that being said, the NL Reliever of the Year made his intentions known about whether he wants his team to retain fellow reliever Adrian Morejon for 2027.

“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about his setup man. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.”

Morejon is 27 years old and coming off another elite season for San Diego. He dialed up an ERA of 2.83 on the year, striking out a career-high 107 batters across 86 innings of work, also a career high.

In terms of advanced stats, Morejon unsurprisingly dominated, finishing in the 98th percentile in average fastball velocity, the 99th percentile in his percentage of pitches that batters chase outside of the strike zone, and the 97th percentile in swing-and-miss percentage.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pursuing Multiple Top Free Agent Starting Pitchers in Free Agency: Report

Padres Predicted to Land 26-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster $110 Million Deal

Mason Miller Makes it Clear He Wants Padres to Re-Sign Key Free Agent This Offseason

Padres Have Better Odds Than Dodgers to Sign Tarik Skubal, Per Insider

Padres Pursuing Former Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have better odds than the Dodgers to sign Tarik Skubal this offseason, according to an MLB insider👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g9Tn3M7Abn — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 12, 2026

The Padres are serious about their interest in Tarik Skubal, says @Ken_Rosenthal, but to what lengths is ownership willing to go?



"You also have the matter of where they're going forward with their contracts. They have several commitments on the books." pic.twitter.com/6WtY2E2Qn4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 12, 2026

The Padres haven't given up on bringing Nick Pivetta back.



GM AJ Preller said the team is still interested in re-signing him after declining his $14 million team option last month.



Money was the biggest issue for San Diego, and they'd need to structure a new deal in a way that… pic.twitter.com/iVx5xyG6bP — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 12, 2026

Tarik Skubal might be getting the full Kwanza Jones experience… 🎶 @MartyCaswell will need some video evidence if the Padres’ new co-owner gets to “be the closer” in San Diego’s pursuit of the superstar southpaw. pic.twitter.com/bMAngMSjkr — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) November 12, 2026

The Padres are considering shifting Fernando Tatis Jr. back to the infield if they land an outfielder, per @BNightengale.



Tatis appeared in 53 games at second base in 2026 after spending most of the season in right field.



Full article: https://t.co/KfavDDSd2f pic.twitter.com/Y7cih8Ruhb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 13, 2026

The San Diego Padres will win the 2027 World Series pic.twitter.com/dFAeLngE16 https://t.co/q2ejYq6tuO — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 12, 2026

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