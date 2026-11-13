Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Top Pitchers, Predicted to Sign Seiya Suzuki, Mason Miller Wants Adrian Morejon Back
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It's no secret that the San Diego Padres are pursuing top starting pitchers this offseason given the state of the rotation. After putting up just the fourth-fewest innings from their starters last season, every big name hurler should be considered on the Padres radar. A team insider provided the latest as to what he heard at the general managers' meeting in Las Vegas.
In other news, the Friars have been linked to another major free agency move, but this time in the outfield.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been predicted to be playing in San Diego in 2027. Although he had a slightly down year in terms of hitting home runs, he more than made up for it with his all-around game as one of the Cubs' most dependable offensive and defensive players.
Finally, after Padres fans have been predicting it all season long, Mason Miller was officially crowned National League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday.
With that being said, the NL Reliever of the Year made his intentions known about whether he wants his team to retain fellow reliever Adrian Morejon for 2027.
“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about his setup man. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.”
Morejon is 27 years old and coming off another elite season for San Diego. He dialed up an ERA of 2.83 on the year, striking out a career-high 107 batters across 86 innings of work, also a career high.
In terms of advanced stats, Morejon unsurprisingly dominated, finishing in the 98th percentile in average fastball velocity, the 99th percentile in his percentage of pitches that batters chase outside of the strike zone, and the 97th percentile in swing-and-miss percentage.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pursuing Multiple Top Free Agent Starting Pitchers in Free Agency: Report
Padres Predicted to Land 26-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster $110 Million Deal
Mason Miller Makes it Clear He Wants Padres to Re-Sign Key Free Agent This Offseason
Padres Have Better Odds Than Dodgers to Sign Tarik Skubal, Per Insider
Padres Pursuing Former Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson