Padres Notes: SD Signs Pitcher, 3 Free Agent Targets Revealed, Alex Vesia to Padres?

The San Diego Padres signed a right-handed pitcher on Tuesday to a major league contract.

The Padres starting pitchers accounted for the fourth-fewest innings last season, leading to an immense disadvantage for the overtaxed bullpen come postseason. The newly-signed hurler posted a 2.87 ERA across 30 starts in Korea Baseball Organization in 2025, and made nine appearances (two starts) with the Houston Astros at the major league level in 2026.

In other news, three free agent targets have been revealed from a team insider as the offseason heats up. Though starting pitching has been a major pressure point and is expected to continue to be pursued through the offseason, two of the players on the list address the offense and would provide a much-needed spark to the batting order.

Finally, another player linked to San Diego is Los Angeles Dodgers free agent left-handed reliever Alex Vesia.

With the uncertainty surrounding bullpen staple Adrian Morejon as he continues to generate tons of interest this offseason, Vesia would present a cheaper option without much of a drop off in production. According to Sports Illustrated's Nicholas Selbe and Will Laws, Vesia would be quite the fit for the Friars.

"It’s difficult to find a reliever as consistent as Vesia, who’s developed into one of the sport’s most dependable southpaws since becoming a fixture in the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2021," Laws wrote. "Over his six years in Los Angeles, Vesia has a 2.87 ERA with a 32.6% strikeout rate in 332 ⅓ innings, and has remarkably put up a zero in 28 of his 31 postseason appearances.

"He even showcased an improved changeup this year to help him deal with righties more effectively. The only thing preventing Vesia from getting a shot as a closer is his propensity for walks (fourth percentile in MLB in 2026), but he otherwise features a remarkably risk-free profile for a reliever and should be a popular man on the open market."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Free Agent Pitcher in First Real Offseason Move

3 of the Padres' Top Free Agent Targets Revealed by Insider

Padres Predicted to Sign Dodgers Veteran Pitcher in Surprise Offseason Move

Scott Boras Uses Peter Seidler’s Padres Legacy to Make Case Against Salary Cap

What MLB's Impending Lockout Could Mean for the Padres' Spending and Future

Padres Tweets of the Day

Welcome to San Diego, Ryan!



We have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Weiss to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/NBubyHCUdg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 11, 2026

Kwanza Jones & Jose Feliciano, owners of the San Diego @Padres explain why it’s more than just money and the reason behind being ‘invested’ owners in their community and more. ⚾️



Does sport need more owners who care like them? pic.twitter.com/jl9NGqjHhv — Sportico (@Sportico) November 10, 2026

The Padres are looking to bring in Japanese players who could make a "significant impact," per @dennistlin



San Diego is reportedly showing interest in OF Seiya Suzuki, SP Shota Imanaga, and 3B Teruaki Sato pic.twitter.com/NMx2Oe2ffZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 10, 2026

"We inherited a lot of things", @Padres new owners Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones on the @Kalshi deal. pic.twitter.com/NCdvaIyGiN — Sportico (@Sportico) November 10, 2026

Padres at 6% is otherworldly value



Tarik Skubal, San Diego awaits you pic.twitter.com/immFAtXWX1 https://t.co/B81IUZlP0T — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 10, 2026

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