Padres Predicted to Sign Dodgers Veteran Pitcher in Surprise Offseason Move

The San Diego Padres are expected to have one of the most active offseasons in Major League Baseball.

From the current state of the starting pitching rotation to the key free agents all around the roster — and even an impending MLB lockout that threatens future spending — this offseason will be hectic.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is a name that the Padres are expected to heavily pursue, which would take the rotation from a place of near irrelevance (assuming Michael King doesn't return) to giving them among the strongest possible foundations to build upon.

It would also make a major statement to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, poaching a staple of their rotation.

According to Sports Illustrated's Nicholas Selbe, Skubal isn't the only Dodger that San Diego might pursue. In a move that would add even more to one of baseball's best bullpens, Selbe predicted that Alex Vesia will sign with the Friars this offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal.

"It’s difficult to find a reliever as consistent as Vesia, who’s developed into one of the sport’s most dependable southpaws since becoming a fixture in the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2021," SI's Will Lawa wrote. "Over his six years in Los Angeles, Vesia has a 2.87 ERA with a 32.6% strikeout rate in 332 ⅓ innings, and has remarkably put up a zero in 28 of his 31 postseason appearances.

"He even showcased an improved changeup this year to help him deal with righties more effectively. The only thing preventing Vesia from getting a shot as a closer is his propensity for walks (fourth percentile in MLB in 2026), but he otherwise features a remarkably risk-free profile for a reliever and should be a popular man on the open market."

Why Alex Vesia Makes Sense for the Padres

This move is significant for the Padres, who not only don't need a closer due to the brilliance of Mason Miller, but have a top southpaw reliever that is expected to be priced out of their range in Adrian Morejon.

Morejon is among the best setup men in baseball, but because of his age, recent elite production and the current free agent class, he is expected to be paid as a closer or starting pitcher.

In Vesia, San Diego would get another left-hander to replace him in the bullpen for similar production and a much smaller contract.

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