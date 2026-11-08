Padres Notes: Ty France Could Leave, Nick Pivetta Contract Projection, Adrian Morejon to Dodgers?

The San Diego Padres have a ton of free agents on the books this offseason as their roster may have a very different look come 2027.

One of the main pieces that Padres fans would love to have back is first baseman Ty France. After delivering a career year at the plate mere months after considering retirement, the veteran spoke on the business side of MLB and being courted by multiple teams.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

In other news, a somewhat surprising free agent in right-hander Nick Pivetta has a contract projection.

The reason his free agency was surprising is that he had a club option on a team-friendly deal that could have been picked up, but the Friars chose to decline it. For any team that signs Pivetta — and the Padres can very well be that team this winter — it is worth noting that he missed nearly five months of action in 2026 dealing with a flexor tendon strain in his elbow.

Finally, among the free agents that loom largest in San Diego is left-handed relief pitcher Adrian Morejon. The southpaw is coming off another phenomenal year, dealing an ERA of 2.83 across 86 innings of work, the most of his eight-year career. He has also been offered a qualifying offer of $23.15 million for the 2027 campaign that he is likely to decline.

MLB Trade Rumors insiders Steve Adams, Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald predicted that he will also get an enormous deal, but unfortunately, one of them thinks it will be from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"There are only eight relievers in the past decade to sign free agent contracts of four or more years with annual values north of $10MM. Morejon seems like a near-lock to be the ninth. He’s younger than Edwin Diaz was when Díaz signed for five years and $102MM, and he’s better than Tanner Scott was when he signed for four years and $72MM. A five-year deal that pays Morejon in excess of $15MM annually is distinctly possible."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ty France Fielding Interest From Multiple Teams, Open to Leaving Padres in Free Agency

Padres Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign $36 Million Deal in Free Agency

Padres' Adrian Morejon to Dodgers? One MLB Insider Thinks So

Padres Tweets of the Day

One MLB insider has predicted Padres star reliever Adrian Morejon to sign with the ... rival Los Angeles Dodgers😳😳😳



This would be worst-case scenario for San Diego⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XhRVrl9oGj — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 7, 2026

Gavin Sheets hit .212 in 2026. That alone shouldn’t settle the Padres’ decision on his future.



San Diego has until Nov. 20 to decide whether to tender him a 2027 contract. And his season is more than a batting average that fell 40 points.



His OBP barely moved: .317 in 2025,… pic.twitter.com/TMZCl76dbQ — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 7, 2026

The Padres have emerged as a potential landing spot for Rays All-Star (and former Padre) Nick Martinez in free agency👀👀



Would you want to see Martinez back in San Diego? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SRvvjWFhl7 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 7, 2026

Here’s the 2026 home run leader for each team in the NL West:



- Los Angeles Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, 30

- San Diego Padres: Manny Machado, 30

- Arizona Diamondbacks: Nolan Arenado, 30

- San Francisco Giants: Rafael Devers, 37

- Colorado Rockies: Hunter Goodman, 41 — MLB Daily Dingers (@MLBDailyDingers) November 7, 2026

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