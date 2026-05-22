Padres Notes: Yankees Trade Proposal, Injured Pitcher Making Progress, Fernando Tatis ‘Out of Whack’
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The San Diego Padres are sitting just 1.5 games back from the top of the National League West, but any team with president of baseball operations AJ Preller at the helm will almost always be looking towards the trade deadline to get better.
With that being said, a trade idea is seen from an ESPN analyst that would send Jeremiah Estrada to the New York Yankees. Although the initial reaction may (rightfully) be that the Padres have the best bullpen in MLB and breaking them up would be foolish, Preller always seems to have a trick up his sleeve regarding a big picture deal for the betterment of his team.
Additionally, an injured pitcher is making major steps towards his return to the mound. The 31-year-old right-hander is aiming to get back to assist a rotation that has had its fair share of injuries this season.
Finally, it is no secret that Fernando Tatis Jr. is off to a less-than-ideal start to the 2026 campaign. With June right around the corner, he still doesn't have a home run.
MLB insider Alden Gonzalez of ESPN spoke on his assessment of the superstar's season thus far.
"He just seems out of whack. He felt so jumpy to me in game one [against the Dodgers], very clearly just trying to pull the ball," Gonzalez said on Friar Territory. "In game two, his timing was just off."
"He is hitting the ball incredibly hard," Gonzalez added. " ... He's gotta find it because he's just too talented. But he is one who just mechanically, you can tell, there is something off there."
Gonzalez is correct in his Tatis assessment, especially given the fact that he is hitting the ball, on average, the ninth-hardest among qualified ball players. His 54.4% hard-hit rate (a batted ball that travels 95 mph or faster) is good for the 96th percentile in MLB.
And yet, he somehow is yet to hit one over the wall.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres-Yankees Trade Idea Involving Jeremiah Estrada Makes Perfect Sense
Padres' Injured Starting Pitcher Takes First Big Step Toward Return
Padres' Fernando Tatis 'Out of Whack', According to MLB Insider
Padres' 275-Pound Undrafted Prospect Turning Into Potential Steal
Padres' Manny Machado Goes Viral for Blunt Exchange With Reporter
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Series With First-Place Athletics
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson