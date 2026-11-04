Padres Officially Lose 8 Pitchers to Free Agency, Including Top Prospect

The San Diego Padres officially lost another eight pitchers to free agency, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Here's a look at the eight pitchers who elected to leave the organization as minor leaguers and test free agency, including one of the team's top prospects.

Daison Acosta, RHP

The Padres signed Acosta this past offseason after stints with the New York Mets and Washington Nationals organizations.

The 28-year-old had a 7.76 ERA across 18 appearances at Triple-A El Paso. He's yet to make his MLB debut.

Ty Adcock, RHP

The Padres signed Adcock this past offseason to a major league deal, and he competed for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Instead, he spent the entire season in the minor leagues, and had a 6.07 ERA across 29.2 innings for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Sean Boyle, RHP

The Padres signed Boyle in December to a minor legaue deal. He spent the entire season at El Paso, compiling a 5.66 ERA across 122.1 innings (16 starts in 35 total appearances).

Hans Crouse, RHP

The Padres signed Crouse in August to a minor league deal. He had a 9.20 ERA across 14.2 innings in El Paso.

He has a career 3.34 ERA across 27 MLB appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies (in 2021) and Los Angeles Angels (in 2024).

Evan Fitterer, RHP

The Padres signed Fitterer this past offseason to a minor league deal after he spent his entire career with the Miami Marlins organization.

The 26-year-old had a 4.06 ERA across 95.1 innings (20 starts in 28 total appearances).

Logan Gillaspie, RHP

Gillaspie has been in the Padres organization since November 2023, owning a 5.40 ERA across 12 big-league appearances over the last two years.

The 29-year-old spent all of 2026 in Triple-A, where he had a 5.78 ERA across 85.2 innings.

Jagger Haynes, RHP

The Padres drafted Haynes in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He was ranked as the team's No. 14 prospect at the end of 2026, per MLB Pipeline.

Haynes had a 5.80 ERA across nine starts (10 appearances) at Triple-A El Paso this year. The team chose not to add him to the 40-man roster this week as they did with left-hander Luis Gutierrez.

Now, they've lost the 24-year-old to free agency

Brent Honeywell, RHP

The Padres signed Honeywell in August as minor league depth after last playing for an MLB organization in 2024.

The 31-year-old had a 9.82 ERA across 7.1 innings for the Chihuahuas.

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