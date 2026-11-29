The San Diego Padres are in the midst of an offseason where they must essentially rebuild their starting pitching rotation from scratch.

With just a few days until an expected MLB lockout on Dec. 1 puts a transaction freeze on MLB, zero significant moves towards the Padres' rotation have been made.

The open market didn't present the most elite starting pitchers, which was a detriment to a team in need of starters as much as San Diego. However, free agency isn't the only avenue for president of baseball operations AJ Preller to find starters.

On a Padres team that has been known to be cost efficient over the last few years, trading for top talent can be an effective weapon.

The best starter potentially available may just reside in the Padres' division.

Logan Webb Would Be Perfect Trade Target for Padres

The Padres can look no further than the National League West for a potential trade target as the San Francisco Giants are reportedly open to listening to offers on their ace, right-hander Logan Webb.

However, according to MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of the Athletic, a trade for Webb may be difficult to pull off for the Padres for one specific reason..

"Teams looking for starting pitching include the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "A trade of Webb within the division to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks or San Diego Padres would appear unlikely."

The 30-year-old Webb is coming off a slightly down year, but one that still earned him his third All-Star selection. His right knee bursitis caused him to miss time in early May, and a September blister ended his season early. With that being said, his 160.2 innings of work would have been the second-most in the Padres rotation last season.

Webb has made at least 32 starts in four of the last five seasons. He led MLB in innings pitched in 2023 (216) and 2025 (207), and led the NL in 2024 with 204.2.

While it may be difficult to pry Webb away from the division-rival Giants, he could end up being a perfect ace for the Padres for years to come. For what it's worth, the Padres and Giants made a trade ahead of this year's deadline that sent left-hander Robbie Ray to San Diego.

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