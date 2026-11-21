The San Diego Padres are facing a roster overhaul this offseason and an urgent deadline before MLB’s current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1.

The clock is ticking for the Padres to make a big splash as they seek to bolster their starting rotation. Starting pitching is the top priority for the Friars, as it was their Achilles' heel in 2026.

President of baseball operations AJ Preller and the Padres' new ownership do not want that to be the case in 2027. Thus, they'll be rebuilding the entire rotation this offseason.

San Diego is in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, but they are far from the favorites. The Padres will look to bolster that position group externally; however, they have a few pieces internally they’d love to keep around, including right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta is among the team’s top free agents, but one of the Padres' biggest rivals may look to acquire him.

MLB insider Jon Morosi believes Pivetta is a really good fit for the San Francisco Giants.

“Matthew Boyd and Nick Pivetta, both, I believe, are really good fits for the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said, adding the team has shown interest.

“The Giants would do well to get either one and I'm told the Giants have interest in both…”@jonmorosi mentions San Francisco has interest in Nick Pivetta and Matthew Boyd. pic.twitter.com/2iBl0Yjilr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2026

Morosi also said the Padres declining Pivetta’s $14 million club option came as a bit of a surprise to people.

“Pivetta not getting the option extended to him was a bit of a surprise for people in the industry," he said.

After a strong 2025 season by Pivetta, he endured an injury-riddled 2026. A few weeks into the season he suffered a right elbow flexor injury and missed nearly five months of action.

Under the terms of his four-year, $55 million deal that he signed ahead of the 2025 season, his lengthy injured-list stint converted his 2027 player option into a team option and gave the Padres the ability to void the remaining $32 million across 2027 and 2028.

Questions now arise regarding Pivetta’s injury concerns. While the Padres are open to re-signing him for the 2027 season and possibly beyond, there’s plenty of other teams who reportedly have him on their radar.

The Giants were among the worst teams in starting pitching ERA in 2026, ranking 23rd (4.33) and 27th in strikeouts (1,260).

San Francisco is one team who poses a major threat, but they're far from the only ones pursuing the now healthy Pivetta.

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