Padres Pitcher Exercises Player Option for 2027 Season: Here's What it Means

The San Diego Padres will be getting a key reliever back in 2027.

Left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta has opted in to his $4.45 million contract, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Peralta had a player option in the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million deal. He'll be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2027 season.

Wandy Peralta, Padres LHP, opted in for $4.45M for 2027 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2026

Peralta made 65 appearances for the Padres this season, 60 of them in relief and five as an opener. The 35-year-old went 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA, striking out 50 while walking 23 over 77.1 innings.

Peralta has now pitched at leat 70 innings in each of the last two seasons for the Padres. In 2025, the left-hander had a 3.14 ERA over 71.2 innings of work.

The Padres signed Peralta out of free agency ahead of the 2024 season. Across his three seasons in San Diego, he has a 3.51 ERA over 187.1 innings.

Wandy Peralta's Role for Padres

Peralta is a key middle reliever for the Padres who can give them multiple innings at a time. While the team needs to fill an entire starting rotation and multiple bullpen spots this offseason, his $4.45 million deal doesn't come in as too pricey.

The Padres could trust Peralta in higher-leverage spots if they need to, but for now have preferred not to. He doesn't have a save as a member of the Padres after having 13 across his first eight seasons in MLB.

Wandy Peralta Career History

Peralta initially signed with the Cincinnati Reds in May 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and was with Cincinnati until late in the 2019 season, when he was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants.

In April 2021, Peralta was traded to the New York Yankees. There, he become a dominant reliever.

Across three seasons in New York, Peralta made 165 appearances, compiling a 2.82 ERA over 153 innings. He parlayed that success into the four-year, $16.5 million deal with San Diego.

Overall, Peralta has pitched 533 career regular-season innings, accruing a 3.75 ERA. He's also made 10 postseason appearances — three of them with the Padres — sporting a 3.18 ERA with 12 strikeouts to one walk over 11.1 innings.

Peralta pitched in the postseason for the Padres in 2024 and 2025, but wasn't on either playoff roster this year.

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