Padres Free Agent Pitcher Projected to Sign 3-Year, $54 Million Contract

The San Diego Padres could have a ton of new faces by the time the 2027 season arrives. San Diego has up to 17 potential free agents, including players with options heading into the offseason.

One of the many free agents the Padres could keep on their roster is starting pitcher Casey Mize.

The Padres acquired Mize before the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He was expected to elevate the Padres' starting rotation, but was instead underwhelming after San Diego landed him.

Mize now enters free agency after finishing the 2026 season in San Diego. The 29-year-old was recently ranked as the 16th-best player available on the open market by The Athletic.

Jim Bowden projects Mize to sign a three-year deal worth $54 million this winter, with his former team, the Detroit Tigers, viewed as the best fit.

"Mize had a great first half with the Tigers, posting a 2.70 ERA and 2.58 FIP in 86 2/3 innings. He was traded to the Padres at the deadline and struggled in San Diego, posting a 7.46 ERA over 10 starts," Bowden wrote. "He allowed an alarming 56 hits in 44 2/3 innings and suffered a severe ankle sprain during his fourth start with the Padres which may have impacted his performance down the stretch. He also missed time earlier in the season with an adductor/groin injury and a wrist injury.

"Mize had Tommy John surgery in 2022. Any team that signs Mize will have to do their due diligence on his medicals. If he’s healthy, there is no reason he can’t bounce back and pitch as he did with the Tigers for a full season."

Casey Mize’s Strong Season Fell Apart After Joining Padres

Mize was in line for a top-notch deal after posting a 2.70 ERA across 16 starts with the Tigers before the deadline. However, his time in San Diego was one to forget.

The right-handed pitcher started 10 games for the Padres and struggled to say the least.

Mize posted a 7.46 ERA in 44.2 innings for the Padres. He walked 19 batters and struck out 25, allowing twice as many home runs as he did in Detroit in almost half the games.

He did not pitch in the postseason for the Padres after he finished the season on the 15-day IL with a right ankle sprain.

The Padres are unlikely to make a push to re-sign the one-time All-Star. However, he should still have an active market with a lack of top starting pitchers available.

What Did The Padres Give Up for Casey Mize?

The Padres gave up top prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf to the Tigers for Mize and infielder Gage Workman.

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