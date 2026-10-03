Padres Official NLDS Roster vs Brewers: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a two-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round, are in Milwaukee for the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The Padres are baseball's hottest team, but they're going up against baseball's best team in the 103-win Brewers.

"We definitely know they’re a good team," Manny Machado said while celebrating the wild-card sweep. "Best team in baseball right now."

The Padres have decided to carry 15 position players and 11 pitchers in the NLDS.

Here's the full 26-man roster, which is unchanged from the wild-card round.

Position Players (15)

Catchers (3)

Luis Campusano

Freddy Fermin

Ethan Salas

Infielders (6)

Miguel Andujar

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Ty France

Manny Machado

Gavin Sheets

Outfielders (6)

Jase Bowen

Dustin Harris

Austin Hays

Jackson Merrill

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Samad Taylor

Pitchers (11)

Jason Adam (R)

Walker Buehler (R)

Michael King (R)

Yuki Matsui (L)

Mason Miller (R)

Adrian Morejon (L)

David Morgan (R)

Joe Musgrove (R)

Nick Pivetta (R)

Robbie Ray (L)

Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

What's Different From the Wild-Card Roster?

Nothing.

The Padres are going with the exact same roster they went with in the wild-card round.

Even though it's a best-of-five series instead of best-of-three, the Padres didn't feel the need to carry an additional pitcher.

Biggest Omissions on Padres NLDS Roster

The Padres have decided to leave off right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez and left-hander Wandy Peralta, just as they did in the wild-card round.

Biggest Decisions on Padres NLDS Roster

The Padres are continuing to carry three catchers, which isn't a surprise. The team has appreciated the flexibility that comes with having three catchers on the roster.

“We could start all three of them at any point,” manager Craig Stammen said this past week. “We feel really good about our three catchers. I feel like those three are as strong as any group of three in the big leagues, and they’ll bring different skill sets to the table.”

Buehler, who was not named the Game 1 (or Game 2) starter, is on the roster. That means the team does envision a role for him — but it's currently unclear what it is.

"Walker will play a big role in this series at some point," Stammen said on Friday. "I don't know when that is. But he's got such a playoff pedigree that it will be hard for us to leave him out and not give him a chance to put his mark on the series."

Buehler would seemingly be an option to start Game 4. However, the team may decide to use him earlier in the series if the situation calls for it.

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