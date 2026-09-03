Padres Receive Unfortunate Michael King Free Agency Prediction

The San Diego Padres are currently trying to get themselves into the playoffs this year, with the team fighting for a wild-card spot in the National League.

But while the players are fully focused on what's happening on the field, the front office has to be looking toward the upcoming offseason. The Padres will have a few starting pitchers hitting free agency, and this could see multiple guys leave.

One player who isn't technically a free agent is Michael King, but he does have an opt-out in his contract. King has an option to either make $32 million in 2027, or he can head to free agency.

After his solid year with the Padres in 2026, as the ace of the club, many have speculated that King will indeed opt out. Insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has looked ahead to the offseason, giving the Padres a tough outlook when it comes to King's free agency.

Feinsand believes that King will opt out of his current deal to test out free agency.

"It seems likely that King will opt out, as he is widely viewed as the second-best starting pitcher on this winter’s free-agent market behind only Skubal," Feinsand wrote.

Should the Padres Re-sign Michael King If He Opts Out?

While it remains unknown what King will do this offseason, in all likelihood, he will opt out and head to free agency. The Padres were able to retain him this past winter, but they will likely need to pay even more to make it happen again.

King has made 28 starts this season, sporting a 3.11 ERA over 162 innings. He's been the most consistent arm for the Padres all season, and is a big reason they were able to remain afloat during a midseason rough patch.

His strong performance could lead him to test the market, leaving the Padres in a tough spot to replace him. Without King, the Padres' rotation would have been even more troublesome this season, showing his worth to this organization.

But while King has been very good for San Diego, there is some concern about whether he can stay healthy over multiple years. The 2026 season is only the second time in his career when King has thrown more than 104 innings in a season.

The veteran was limited to just 15 starts last year due to injury. This could factor into the Padres' decision to keep him long-term.

King is also 31 years old with an injury history, adding more thought to the Padres possibly letting him walk. But for now, King is focused on helping the Padres win as many games as possible, with his potential upcoming free agency being in the back of it all.

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