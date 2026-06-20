Padres Top Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion

As the San Diego Padres move forward with the current season, the team has been looking for any type of spark for the offense.

San Diego has been one of the poorest hitting teams around baseball, with the group ranking last in a few major categories. Despite the Padres having stars such as Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts in the lineup, it hasn't made a difference in the struggles.

With the issues, the Padres could look to make some changes to the roster, potentially even moving prospects up through the organization. While the Padres' farm system has been gutted in recent years, the team still has a few quality guys who are making a difference.

One that has been making waves this year is outfielder Ryan Wideman, who is currently playing at the Single-A level. MLB.com recently highlighted Wideman, saying he could be in line for a promotion due to his performance.

"The 2025 third-rounder was the Conference USA Player of the Year at Western Kentucky, but a giant leg kick led to some mechanical concerns that got exposed in his first turn in the California League last summer," prospect experts Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo wrote. "He’s toned that down since, and the results speak for themselves."

Wideman is far from coming to the big leagues, but his emergence has given the Padres some hope for the future. Overall, the outfielder has hit .320 with six home runs and 44 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .905.

Ryan Wideman goes deep in the fifth, steals his league-leading 37th base layer in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ys54TOAT8I — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 8, 2026

The Padres have been impressed with Wideman's growth, and his speed has been a strong part of his game. His defense has improved, too, with the outfielder really putting together a special season so far.

San Diego selected Wideman with the No. 99 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and he has quickly made a name for himself within the organization. Wideman is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Padres system, and he has a projected MLB-debut timeline of 2028.

But if Wideman were to keep up his strong performance, he could potentially be a name to watch at the trade deadline. While the Padres would prefer to keep guys like this in the system, Wideman could be a perfect trade candidate to help president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller, improve the big league roster.

At the very least, he seems to be playing too well for Single-A, and could be in line to move to High-A.

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