The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Tuesday, adding two right-handed pitching prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

Right-handed pitchers Ian Koenig and Tucker Musgrove (the No. 7 prospect in the organization) were added to the 40-man roster and will remain a part of the organization, and not become a Rule 5 draft casualty if/when it takes place.

We have selected the contracts of RHPs Ian Koenig and Tucker Musgrove to the Major League roster. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 17, 2026

Though the Rule 5 draft is scheduled for Dec. 9, the impending expiration of the collective bargaining agreement is Dec. 1 and a league-wide lockout is expected to occur as a result.

Since Koenig and Musgrove were added to the roster, it leaves Francis Pena and Eric Yost as the potential departures whenever the draft takes place.

This past season, the right-handed Koenig had a 4.19 ERA across time in both Double-A and Triple-A.

As for Musgrove, the 24-year-old right-hander (who will be 25 years old in February) put up a 3.41 ERA across his time in both High-A and Double-A. After his promotion, Musgrove tossed a 2.93 ERA over 15.1 Double-A innings.

Musgrove was originally drafted back in 2023 but didn't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. San Diego protecting him perhaps shows that he is closer to being ready for the show than his other prospect counterparts.

The injury luck for Musgrove hasn't improved as he is currently dealing with his recovery from nerve transposition surgery, according to David Jay of Mad Friars. With the impending MLB lockout, players are barred from any contact with their organization, including the medical staff.

For someone like Musgrove who is nearing a return back to the mound, he is likely going to hope that the lockout is as short as possible so he can work with his coaches.

Who Could the Padres Lose in the Rule 5 Draft?

As for Penaa and Yost, they have their Padres futures in doubt, but not being added to the 40-man roster doesn't necessarily mean that they will be selected by another club.

Pena, 25, spent the entirety of 2026 at the Double-A level after posting a 4.99 ERA in 43 Triple-A outings the season prior. In 59 innings this past Double-A campaign, he had a 3.05 ERA, striking out 71 and walking 36.

Yost put up a 4.64 ERA in 106.2 Double-A innings of work, but the 24-year-old struggled in his brief Triple-A experience. He allowed five earned runs in just one start at the highest minor league level.

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