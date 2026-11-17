The San Diego Padres have among the most free agents in baseball this offseason, and with that comes the potential of a very different looking team in 2027.

Some changes, like the starting pitching rotation, will hopefully be a positive next season compared to the production seen in 2026. However, areas like the bullpen, which had the fourth-lowest ERA in baseball last year, may be more of a challenge to keep together.

With all the roster uncertainty paired with an impending MLB lockout, it's safe to say that this will be an unprecedented offseason. Thus, the team at Padres on SI made some predictions as to where some of the most pivotal Padres free agents will land come 2027.

Adrian Morejon, LHP: Los Angeles Dodgers

This one would be gut-wrenching given Morejon's age and effectiveness the last few seasons, but regardless if he has publicly stated his desire to come back to the Padres, he is also expected to collect a contract nearing $100 million.

The 27-year-old fits into a Dodgers bullpen that showed apparent struggle in the postseason, has already lost right-hander Evan Phillips and is rumored to lose a left-handed setup man of their own in Alex Vesia. The Dodgers' past spending on big-name relievers points to doing it again to not just fill a gap, but do so at the expense of their most competitive divisional counterparts.

Nick Pivetta, RHP: San Diego Padres

Pivetta had an elite 2025 in what was not only his first season in San Diego, but perhaps his best in MLB. The 2026 campaign, however, featured a flexor tendon injury that put him on the injured list for nearly five months and turned his impending player option into a club option, which the Padres declined.

The liklihood that the Friars can find a new contract for their right-hander that is team-friendly and has some injury protections appears high, and it should be one of many savvy moves president of baseball operations AJ Preller makes for the rotation.

Michael King, RHP: New York Yankees

King is in a similar boat as Morejon as both are coming off career seasons and will require an enormous contract. However, both have also publicly stated their love for San Diego.

After posting a 3.21 ERA and a career-high 4.3 bWAR, King turned down the final two years and $58 million of his contract htis offseason, knowing that his next one may be a longer term deal surpassing $100 million. He would be the ace of the rotation once again if he returned, but with other free agent starting pitchers like Tarik Skubal still linked to the Padres, perhaps they will spend their money on a new one.

Jason Adam, RHP: San Diego Padres

The 34-year-old right-handed reliever was in the middle of another superb season on the bump after starting the year late due to quad surgery. He had a 2.51 ERA through the end of June but was sidelined for nearly three months with a right shoulder strain.

He made a pair of regular season appearances before the postseason began and allowed one earned run in four appearances (3.1 innings) in the playoffs. He expressed a desire to return next year and should be back on a team-friendly deal.

Ty France, 1B: New York Mets

France almost retired before 2026, inked a minor league deal with the team that originally drafted him back in 2015 and proceeded to go on an offensive tear. In what was arguably his best season in MLB, he hit .295 with a career-high 21 home runs.

There have been recent linkings to the Milwaukee Brewers, especially after their first baseman fled for the Boston Red Sox, but the Mets had the sixth-worst batting average in MLB last year and a clear lack of an everyday first baseman.

France is predicted to earn a healthy-sized contract in 2027, and the Mets — who led MLB in total payroll last season — might just throw money at their first base problem while the Padres reinvest into strengthening other areas.

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