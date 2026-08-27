Padres' Yu Darvish Announces Exciting Update Amid Surgery Recovery

Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish has been out for the entire 2026 season after undergoing internal brace surgery over the offseason.

Darvish immediately ruled himself out for the season following the surgery, with him pointing toward a 2027 return. The right-hander has been working his way back from the surgery, with the Padres supporting him every step of the way.

Now, with about a month to go before the playoffs start, Darvish has provided an update on his recovery. Darvish posted a video of himself throwing a second bullpen session, showing real signs of progression from the injury.

"I turned 40 the other day. To everyone who sent me messages, thank you so much. I've been quietly continuing my rehab from the right elbow surgery I had last year. Thanks to the Padres and team staff who support me even though I'm not traveling with the team, I've been able to get to the point where I can resume pitching from the mound. This is a video of my second bullpen session, and so far, things are going smoothly.＊Sorry for the poor video quality," Darvish wrote.

Over the offseason, there were rumors about Darvish retiring, but the right-hander quickly shut those down. Darvish remains confident that he can keep pitching, with the desire to help the Padres out.

Can Yu Darvish Return This Season?

With this update, there has been some thought about Darvish possibly making a late-season return. Padres manager Craig Stammen has left his availability open for the 2026 season, while saying that it's unlikely he will return.

“He looks pretty good, but I don’t expect him back this year,” Stammen said. “Who knows? He could be that October surprise.”

The right-hander is currently on the restricted list, so the team could reinstate him at any time if they wanted to. The Padres would just need to reach out to the commissioner's office, which would give Darvish the go-ahead to come back.

Darvish decided to go on the restricted list this season, giving up his $16 million for the year. But the Padres do have him under contract for two more seasons, with them owing him $30 million.

But in all likelihood, Darvish's return won't happen until 2027, with the Padres getting their former ace back. Darvish is now 40 years old, making his return even tougher, but he seems determined to keep his career going strong.

If Darvish can return next season, it remains unknown what he could offer the club. But he has been a mainstay for this Padres rotation over the years since joining the team before the 2021 season, posting a 3.97 ERA over 651 innings.

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