Padres Roundup: Fernando Tatis Makes History, Major Injury Updates, Craig Stammen Job in Jeopardy?

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 5-2, on Tuesday evening and improved to 68-59 on the year.

Robbie Ray earned his first win in a Padres uniform after allowing just one earned run across six innings of work while striking out four in the process. Bradgley Rodriguez, Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller combined for six strikeouts in the game's final three innings, but the night was all about superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

The very first pitch of the game was clobbered 452 feet away as Tatis collected his 14th home run of the year in magnificent fashion. The next inning, this time on defense, Tatis not only made a sensational catch in the outfield, but it was to rob a would-be two-out grand slam for the Mets.

DID HE CATCH IT?!



Fernando Tatis Jr. robs a grand slam from Francisco Lindor! pic.twitter.com/6m2O0Yrb2a — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

Then, in the top of the fifth inning, Tatis went yard again, this time a two-run shot that traveled 389 feet. A Ty France RBI single in the seventh and a Manny Machado solo shot in the ninth rounded out the offense en route to an exciting victory.

Tatis has 18 leadoff home runs across the course of his illustrious seven seasons in San Diego, the most in Friars history. It was also the fourth 450+ foot home run this season, which despite going home run-less through the first 55 games of the season, leads MLB.

Tatis’ 18th career leadoff home run, by far the most in Padres history https://t.co/JBJsrCE2P3 — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 18, 2026

Moreover, Tatis became the first player in over 20 years to hit multiple home runs and rob a grand slam in the same game. The last was Mike Cameron in 2002.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the @Padres is the first MLB player to hit multiple homers and rob a grand slam in the same game since Mike Cameron did so during his 4-homer game on May 2, 2002 (robbed Magglio Ordóñez of a grand slam in the 3rd inning). pic.twitter.com/A2OmVg7rnd — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 19, 2026

In other news, some major injury updates were given regarding Nick Pivetta, Miguel Andujar and Samad Taylor. It appears the three are progressing nicely and are on track to return well before the postseason to help the red-hot Padres.

Finally, despite the red-hot nature of the team lately, manager Craig Stammen is reportedly in the hot seat, according to an insider. As things currently stand, the Padres have a 61.2% chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN, and hold the third wild-card spot in the National League.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Announce Injury Updates on Nick Pivetta, Miguel Andujar, Samad Taylor

Padres Could Cut Ties With Craig Stammen This Offseason Under One Condition

Padres Make Unfortunate History Not Seen in Over 100 Years in Brutal Loss to Mets

Padres' Jase Bowen Turned Struggles Around With Help From Surprise Source

Padres Tweets of the Day

Nando wastes no time. pic.twitter.com/vq6ZK4XHIM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2026

Robbie Ray vs Mets 8/18/2026:

6 IP

3 H

1 ER

4 strikeouts



Season ERA down to 3.20#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/lCdNlWmBmQ — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 19, 2026

"They have massive shoes to fill when it comes to continuing Peter's vision and sustaining what he built in San Diego."@MartyCaswell breaks down the legacy Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano have to live up to as the Padres' new owners. pic.twitter.com/5iooxUc2Hs — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 18, 2026

this is pretty nuts pic.twitter.com/fPEhHCvxya — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 19, 2026

FERNANDO TATIS JR. ARE YOU JOKING?! pic.twitter.com/B8PZp5toYe — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 18, 2026

The Padres announced major injury updates on 3 key players with the stretch run of the season nearing👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZbpQtRAOIY — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 18, 2026

hit a home run

rob a home run

hit a home run again 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/W098xESqdT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 19, 2026

The Padres can't be thrown out at home when Fernando Tatis Jr. does THIS🔥🔥🔥



Padres lead 1-0 after 1 pitch thanks to this 452 foot HOME RUN from Tatis‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NkbGitVyFs — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 18, 2026

Playing the hits. pic.twitter.com/yVJNYuR1X8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 19, 2026

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