Padres Roundup: Fernando Tatis Makes History, Major Injury Updates, Craig Stammen Job in Jeopardy?
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The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 5-2, on Tuesday evening and improved to 68-59 on the year.
Robbie Ray earned his first win in a Padres uniform after allowing just one earned run across six innings of work while striking out four in the process. Bradgley Rodriguez, Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller combined for six strikeouts in the game's final three innings, but the night was all about superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
The very first pitch of the game was clobbered 452 feet away as Tatis collected his 14th home run of the year in magnificent fashion. The next inning, this time on defense, Tatis not only made a sensational catch in the outfield, but it was to rob a would-be two-out grand slam for the Mets.
Then, in the top of the fifth inning, Tatis went yard again, this time a two-run shot that traveled 389 feet. A Ty France RBI single in the seventh and a Manny Machado solo shot in the ninth rounded out the offense en route to an exciting victory.
Tatis has 18 leadoff home runs across the course of his illustrious seven seasons in San Diego, the most in Friars history. It was also the fourth 450+ foot home run this season, which despite going home run-less through the first 55 games of the season, leads MLB.
Moreover, Tatis became the first player in over 20 years to hit multiple home runs and rob a grand slam in the same game. The last was Mike Cameron in 2002.
In other news, some major injury updates were given regarding Nick Pivetta, Miguel Andujar and Samad Taylor. It appears the three are progressing nicely and are on track to return well before the postseason to help the red-hot Padres.
Finally, despite the red-hot nature of the team lately, manager Craig Stammen is reportedly in the hot seat, according to an insider. As things currently stand, the Padres have a 61.2% chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN, and hold the third wild-card spot in the National League.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Announce Injury Updates on Nick Pivetta, Miguel Andujar, Samad Taylor
Padres Could Cut Ties With Craig Stammen This Offseason Under One Condition
Padres Make Unfortunate History Not Seen in Over 100 Years in Brutal Loss to Mets
Padres' Jase Bowen Turned Struggles Around With Help From Surprise Source
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson
Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson