Padres' Jase Bowen Turned Struggles Around With Help From Surprise Source

Playing just 90 minutes from his hometown of Northwood, OH, San Diego Padres outfielder Jase Bowen put on a show in Cleveland on Sunday.

The rookie has struggled this season, with a .158 batting average across 76 at-bats since making his MLB debut on June 2. However, when given an opportunity to come in for Gavin Sheets at left field, Bowen made the most of his time on the field.

The 25-year-old showed his athleticism early in his appearance, sprinting across left field and making a diving catch to rob a hit. A few innings later, Bowen hit the second home run of his young career in his only at-bat of the game.

💥 JASE BOWEN GOES YARD! 💥



Jase Bowen launches one into the seats! pic.twitter.com/NrambhB3fP — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 16, 2026

Although most of his family and friends who attended the game had already departed due to a long weather delay, Bowen's banner day was a welcome sign after struggling in his first season of big league action.

“It is super tough mentally at first,” Bowen said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I didn’t really understand, like, my role. I had a lot of conversations with teammates who were in that role once, and coaches, and, you know, was [testing] my faith.”

Bowen cited Padres third baseman Manny Machado as one of the veterans who has helped him feel welcomed in the clubhouse. Additionally, Bowen said he has been in close communication with a mental coach, speaking via phone call, text and/or video message on a daily basis.

Meeting with the coach has allowed Bowen to “bring great vibes to the team. And when your number’s called, just go out there, compete, have fun, and be ready to go.”

One tactic Bowen and his mental coach have employed is the use of a nickname associated with a sense of relaxation as Bowen deals with the immense pressure of playing professional baseball. Just as a star athlete requires to exercise their bodies, Bowen said, the brain is an equally important part of performing at a high level.

“I work everything else out except my mind," Bowen said. "I think that’s the biggest struggle for me. So might as well.”

If Bowen's goal is to bring great vibes, his performance on Sunday did just that as the Padres continue to heat up. Since the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Padres have won nine of their last 12 games. In a competitive National League, the Padres currently hold the final spot in the wild-card standings.

Bowen, who was dominating Triple-A before being called up to the major leagues in June, hopes to continue pitching into the Padres' winning ways as the final month of the regular season approaches.

“Anything to help the team win," Bowen said. "That’s just kind of why I’m here.”

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