Padres Roundup: Joe Musgrove Good News, Ethan Salas Call-Up in Question, Huge Series Incoming

The San Diego Padres have a positive update regarding right-hander Joe Musgrove as he spoke, from an airport restaurant of all places, on his 2026 debut. Team insider Kevin Acee recently reported the expectation for Musgrove when he makes his return.

"Primarily, the Padres want to make sure Musgrove is built up enough to not only throw 80-plus pitches in a game but to recover and be able to do it again five or six days later," Acee wrote.

Musgrove spoke earlier this month on the new pitchers being acquired at the trade deadline not having much to do with his progressions back to the mound, but that his fitness is at the top of his priority list upon his arrival.

“Maybe mentally,” he said. “I don’t think it changes a whole lot with how I’m pushing to get back and the time frame I want to get back. I want to be back as soon as possible, especially now that I’m feeling physically capable of it. I’m more enticing them to push me a little bit quicker. But it provides a little bit of mental relief, I guess, that it’s not like we’re wearing our bullpen out every day, and now we’ve got some starters in there that can throw some innings and get some length out of it. Guys that have done it for a while. So that part of it feels good.”

In other news, there is an unexpected roadblock in the potential call-up of top prospect Ethan Salas. The backstop is absolutely raking at the Triple-A level, hitting .351 with 20 RBIs and an 1.075 OPS through his first 15 games since graduating the Double-A track.

According to Acee, the presumed MLB lockup plays a factor in the reason that Salas and his bat are still in the minors.

"However, there is little concern that Salas would not stay as physically ready — and even more ready — than most players during the expected lockout," Acee added. "The team considers his work ethic to be among his greatest attributes."

Finally, San Diego has another season-altering series with the Minnesota Twins starting on Friday. The Friars currently hold a one-game lead for the final wild-card spot.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Announces Injury Update in Unexpected Setting

Padres Reportedly Hesitant to Call Up Ethan Salas for One Unexpected Reason

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Twins

2 Recent Padres Castoffs Have Already Been Cut By Their New Teams

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres are reportedly hesitant to call up top prospect Ethan Salas for one main reason — but it's NOT the reason you'd expect👀👀⬇ pic.twitter.com/0UwOvK4GxY — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 20, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. has the kind of talent that makes you stop whatever you’re doing when he comes to the plate.



You never know what’s coming next. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OMcprak7vg — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) August 20, 2026

The best team ERAs in MLB since the trade deadline, like we all predicted! pic.twitter.com/48h0Jmqepd — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) August 21, 2026

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove announced an injury update on himself after running into a popular streamer at the airport👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r8uoOJ0mbn — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 20, 2026

Trevor Hoffman pitched a scoreless 9th inning in the Padres 2-1 win today.



This was Hoffman’s 776th career appearance for the Padres which sets an MLB record for the most ever by a pitcher for a single franchise. pic.twitter.com/pPSMA3bwZK — 20 Years Ago Sports (@20YearsAgoSport) August 20, 2026

Jorge Quintana MASHES a three-run homer of the Ad Monster to take the lead!!!!#EmbraceTheStorm🌩️ pic.twitter.com/pp35Qd0E3z — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 21, 2026

Up next at @PetcoPark ⤵️ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 21, 2026

Elliot Lascelles has 11 professional plate appearances.



He has already been on base 8 times. pic.twitter.com/1uKL0ZrAvc — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 21, 2026

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