2 Recent Padres Castoffs Have Already Been Cut By Their New Teams

Two former pitchers of the San Diego Padres have been cut by their new teams after just a couple of games.

Right-handed pitchers Matt Waldron and Ron Marinnacio have both been designated for assignment. Here's the latest on both pitchers.

Blue Jays DFA Matt Waldron

San Diego designated right-hander Matt Waldron for assignment in late July following a string of poor performances and injuries. The veteran quickly latched on with the Toronto Blue Jays, but after just four appearances and a 10.38 ERA, he has been DFA'd.

Waldron made 10 appearances for the Padres this season, including three starts, posting a 7.16 ERA over 32.3 innings. The right-hander made his season debut in mid-April after opening the year on the injured list due to hemorrhoid surgery.

He ultimately landed back on the IL in May with a right brachialis injury. The veteran spent two months on the IL before he came back as a bullpen arm for San Diego.

Once he returned, Waldron complied a 3.86 ERA over 9.1 innings before being let go.

Waldron had spent his entire career with the Padres, showing signs of a potential breakout in 2024. Over 27 appearances (26 starts), Waldron had a 4.91 ERA over 146.2 innings pitched.

Across parts of four seasons with the Padres, Waldron recorded a 5.19 ERA over 225.1 innings with 195 strikeouts.

Reds DFA Ron Marinaccio

Another former right-hander of the Padres, Ron Marinaccio, has been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati was the third team that Marinaccio has played for this season, after spending time with San Diego and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds Designate Ron Marinaccio For Assignment https://t.co/9fGLX3JWDv pic.twitter.com/U66MguRjlS — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 17, 2026

Marinaccio made 33 appearances for the Padres this season, posting a 4.79 ERA over 47 innings as a reliever. The right-hander was part of an incident with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this season that saw him suspended for two games.

After being traded to Pittsburgh, Marinaccio only appeared in four games, registering a 6.75 ERA for the Pirates. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates, only to be claimed by the Reds off waivers.

With Cincinnati, the veteran was even worse, posting a 16.88 ERA over four appearances. After being designated for assignment, Marinaccio has elected free agency rather than being sent to Triple-A.

Over his last 26.2 innings of work, the right-hander has been rocked for 25 runs. His time in the major leagues has been very up-and-down, with his rookie season being his best, posting a 2.05 ERA over 40 appearances with the New York Yankees.

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