Padres Roundup: Pitcher Gets Honest on Being Traded, New Owners Send Message to Fans, More

The San Diego Padres lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-4, on Friday and fell to 72-63 on the year.

Casey Mize allowed two earned runs (seven total runs) on six hits across five innings of work and was charged with loss No. 8 of the season. After entering the sixth inning already in a six-run hole, Freddy Fermin and Jake Cronenworth each grounded into a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to four.

A Jackson Merrill two-run shot in the sixth inning made it close, but the Rays were in the driver's seat for the entirety of the contest.

In other news, Mize spoke on what it meant to go to a contending team at the trade deadline. The Detroit Tigers (his former employer) were among the largest sellers across baseball dealing both Mize as well as two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

“One organization decided to go for it and the other one didn’t,” Mize said. “Each organization has to make decisions based on what they view is best. And I’m not knocking either one, but I’m happy to be on a team that is pushing for it."

Mize could not be more correct in his assessment as the new owners of the Padres, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, made their intentions crystal clear when they were officially introduced earlier this week.

“The Padres, this organization, is nothing without the fans. And we're here for you,” Feliciano said. “We're here as part of this community, and we cannot promise that we're going to win. We hope that we're going to win, but we can promise that you're going to have our full dedication, engagement to try to make that happen.”

Finally, a former Padres closer went off on Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte amid a convoluted stretch of missing time this month, and even being seen at a casino while the expectation was that he was dealing with a knee injury.

"You're here, you're doing a job, show up," he said. "That's my biggest thing. And I just think Marte is taking it for granted and doesn't realize what he's doing to his team and his fan base and his coaches. ... He's thinking about himself and not thinking about the team."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Was Glad to Be Traded at Deadline

Padres' New Owners Make Their Intentions Clear in Message to Fans

Former Padres Closer Doesn't Hold Back on Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Claims Double Standard

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres pitcher admitted that, given the circumstances, he was happy to be traded at the deadline👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VW50gJxaFM — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 28, 2026

Feeds are down until Sunday, but this BB Battle Royale is about to heal me 🫡 #BB28 pic.twitter.com/pl8sitclLi — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2026

“We’re in a playoff race, where you want to put the best guys out there.”@HeathBell21 discusses Manny Machado’s playing time, given his injuries, and how it’s affecting the clubhouse energy. pic.twitter.com/VDxDEOpEXI — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 28, 2026

This young fan caught a home run while wearing a Tatís jersey, then received a fist bump from Fernando Tatís Jr. as the play was reviewed for fan interference. pic.twitter.com/RD1GO81E1U — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 29, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about the growth of Bradgley Rodriguez, what he expects from Casey Mize coming off his ankle injury and the challenge of facing some tough starters from the Rays: pic.twitter.com/DZgN72xFHx — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 28, 2026

Jackson Merrill is struggling amidst a very inconsistent season...



“His demeanor has been a little bit different this year.” pic.twitter.com/oTEnANWzpe — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 28, 2026

The Padres' new owners sent a CLEAR message to the fans about their intentions with this team👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qkwyUO1mWr — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 28, 2026

“Do people actually trust this offense?”



The Padres need to be more consistent offensively as they push towards October, says @DSmithShow. pic.twitter.com/d2wmmfwWkb — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 28, 2026

Craig Stammen joined @BenAndWoods and shared the latest updates on Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Nick Pivetta: pic.twitter.com/fvg1ZgN2Pk — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 28, 2026

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