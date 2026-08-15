Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Signs Ex-Dodgers Pitcher, Jackson Merrill Earns $5 Million
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The San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians, 7-5, on Friday night to win their sixth consecutive game and move to 66-57 on the year.
The Guardians got out to an early 3-0 lead against right-hander Michael King, but the offense fought back with home runs by Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. to tie the game.
Luis Campusano hit a two-run double in the fifth to give San Diego a 5-3 lead, and after Cleveland got one back, the Padres plated two more in the seventh on RBIs from Campusano and Bogaerts.
Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez shut the Guardians down in the ninth inning, earning his first career save and giving Mason Miller (and Adrian Morejon) a rare night off in a close game.
Ahead of the game, the Padres reportedly signed veteran right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr. to a minor league deal.
Honeywell, 32, last pitched at the major league level in 2024, when he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series. Before that, he had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Padres and Tampa Bay Rays at the major league level.
Overall, across 63 career games at the MLB level, he owns a 4.10 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched.
In other news, the Padres recently released two more players from the organization, including one at the Triple-A level.
The left-handed pitcher in Triple-A has been with the organization since 2023, when he joined after a stint in the Independent League.
He'll now look for his next home in professional baseball.
Finally, Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill earned a $5 million bonus on Friday following his first plate appearance of the game, which was the 500th of his 2026 season.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, "a stipulation in his contract states that his reaching that mark adds $1 million to five different years of his contract. So the guarantee on his nine-year contract goes from $135 million to $140 million."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Years With Organization
Padres Signing Former Dodgers World Series Hero Pitcher
Padres' Jackson Merrill Will Earn $5 Million This Weekend
Red-Hot Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Guardians
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.