Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Signs Ex-Dodgers Pitcher, Jackson Merrill Earns $5 Million

The San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians, 7-5, on Friday night to win their sixth consecutive game and move to 66-57 on the year.

The Guardians got out to an early 3-0 lead against right-hander Michael King, but the offense fought back with home runs by Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. to tie the game.

Luis Campusano hit a two-run double in the fifth to give San Diego a 5-3 lead, and after Cleveland got one back, the Padres plated two more in the seventh on RBIs from Campusano and Bogaerts.

Right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez shut the Guardians down in the ninth inning, earning his first career save and giving Mason Miller (and Adrian Morejon) a rare night off in a close game.

Ahead of the game, the Padres reportedly signed veteran right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr. to a minor league deal.

Honeywell, 32, last pitched at the major league level in 2024, when he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series. Before that, he had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Padres and Tampa Bay Rays at the major league level.

Overall, across 63 career games at the MLB level, he owns a 4.10 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched.

In other news, the Padres recently released two more players from the organization, including one at the Triple-A level.

The left-handed pitcher in Triple-A has been with the organization since 2023, when he joined after a stint in the Independent League.

He'll now look for his next home in professional baseball.

Finally, Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill earned a $5 million bonus on Friday following his first plate appearance of the game, which was the 500th of his 2026 season.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, "a stipulation in his contract states that his reaching that mark adds $1 million to five different years of his contract. So the guarantee on his nine-year contract goes from $135 million to $140 million."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Years With Organization

Padres Signing Former Dodgers World Series Hero Pitcher

Padres' Jackson Merrill Will Earn $5 Million This Weekend

Red-Hot Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Guardians

Padres Tweets of the Day

First career save for Bradgley Rodriguez! pic.twitter.com/eKSDocb2n4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 15, 2026

That's a pretty one. pic.twitter.com/8UN9mDcjRM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 15, 2026

Craig Stammen after the game: "Nothing at all wrong with Mason."



It was just an off day for Mason Miller. Whew. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) August 15, 2026

#Padres promoting OF Alex McCoy from @TinCaps to @missionsmilb as OF Jake Cunningham goes on IL.



Cunningham, 24, leads system with 19 homers.



McCoy, 24, and a former undrafted free agent, had 15 homers and an .820 OPS. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 14, 2026

Yo soy tu Padre. pic.twitter.com/mPsn60PMP1 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 15, 2026

Don and Mud bobblehead? Say less.



Get yours on September 5: https://t.co/VEYoosDBdQ pic.twitter.com/td7e9qWPkJ — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) August 14, 2026

The sound off the bat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/NDc888IjSN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 15, 2026

McCoy's raw power is among the best tools in the system, but his swing-happy approach has cost him at times this year. The big man is second in the Midwest League with 27 doubles and has added 20 stolen bases while posting an .820 OPS. https://t.co/6CU5T77V0i — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) August 14, 2026

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