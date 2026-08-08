Padres Roundup: SD Releases and Signs Outfielder, Nick Pivetta Pauses Progression, Finally Gives Update
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Houston Astros, 6-3, on Friday night and fell to 60-57 on the year.
Robbie Ray allowed four earned runs across five innings of work in his Padres debut and was charged with the loss. Yuki Matsui and Wandy Peralta each allowed an earned run in two innings apiece.
In other news, the Friars parted ways with veteran outfielder Dustin Harris less than one month after he joined the organization. However, it didn't last long, as the Padres re-signed the 27-year-old to a new minor league deal.
Additionally, right-hander Nick Pivetta unfortunately had his pitching progression paused days after he abruptly left his rehab outing just 14 pitches in. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his pitcher who last appeared on an MLB mound in mid-April.
“Any time someone comes off the mound in the middle of an inning when they’re rehabbing an elbow injury, you’ve got to pause for just a little bit,” Stammen said. “It would be, in my opinion, a little reckless to go, ‘Hey, throw your bullpen two days later, make your start on four days’ rest, you’ll be fine.’
“I think if we’re really taking really good care of him, we’re being a little bit more diligent this week. And then maybe he recovers well, and it wasn’t an issue.”
Pivetta gave an update on his health on Friday for the first time since he was an early departure during Tuesday's rehab start. When asked about his encouragement level of potentially returning this season, he reconfirmed that he is taking things one day at a time.
“I think for me, just day-to-day,” Pivetta said. “I played catch today, which felt good. I’ll play catch tomorrow, and it’ll feel good, and we’ll just kind of go from there and just go with how I feel each day. I’m not going to put a timetable on anything. I’m not going to say I’m going to throw a bullpen X, Y or Z. I’m just going to play catch again tomorrow and move forward.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Release Outfielder Less Than One Month After Joining Organization
Padres' Nick Pivetta Shut Down From Throwing Progression in Brutal Update
Padres' Nick Pivetta Breaks Silence After Concerning Injury Setback
Newest Padres Star Sends Message to Tarik Skubal, Dodgers
Manny Machado Says Padres Breakout Pitcher 'Still Has a Lot to Learn'
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson