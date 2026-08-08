Padres Roundup: SD Releases and Signs Outfielder, Nick Pivetta Pauses Progression, Finally Gives Update

The San Diego Padres lost to the Houston Astros, 6-3, on Friday night and fell to 60-57 on the year.

Robbie Ray allowed four earned runs across five innings of work in his Padres debut and was charged with the loss. Yuki Matsui and Wandy Peralta each allowed an earned run in two innings apiece.

In other news, the Friars parted ways with veteran outfielder Dustin Harris less than one month after he joined the organization. However, it didn't last long, as the Padres re-signed the 27-year-old to a new minor league deal.

Additionally, right-hander Nick Pivetta unfortunately had his pitching progression paused days after he abruptly left his rehab outing just 14 pitches in. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his pitcher who last appeared on an MLB mound in mid-April.

“Any time someone comes off the mound in the middle of an inning when they’re rehabbing an elbow injury, you’ve got to pause for just a little bit,” Stammen said. “It would be, in my opinion, a little reckless to go, ‘Hey, throw your bullpen two days later, make your start on four days’ rest, you’ll be fine.’

“I think if we’re really taking really good care of him, we’re being a little bit more diligent this week. And then maybe he recovers well, and it wasn’t an issue.”

Pivetta gave an update on his health on Friday for the first time since he was an early departure during Tuesday's rehab start. When asked about his encouragement level of potentially returning this season, he reconfirmed that he is taking things one day at a time.

“I think for me, just day-to-day,” Pivetta said. “I played catch today, which felt good. I’ll play catch tomorrow, and it’ll feel good, and we’ll just kind of go from there and just go with how I feel each day. I’m not going to put a timetable on anything. I’m not going to say I’m going to throw a bullpen X, Y or Z. I’m just going to play catch again tomorrow and move forward.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Release Outfielder Less Than One Month After Joining Organization

Padres' Nick Pivetta Shut Down From Throwing Progression in Brutal Update

Padres' Nick Pivetta Breaks Silence After Concerning Injury Setback

Newest Padres Star Sends Message to Tarik Skubal, Dodgers

Manny Machado Says Padres Breakout Pitcher 'Still Has a Lot to Learn'

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Nick Pivetta spoke for the first time since abruptly walking off the mound in his rehab outing and having his pitching progression paused🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read below for everything he said, and what's next for the injured pitcher⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wx4Rj1CDd8 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 8, 2026

El Niño con un cañonazo. pic.twitter.com/SMKjhpO8C3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2026

WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE. 😮‍💨

Ethan Salas hits his FIRST Triple-A homer in Reno. 🚀💥 pic.twitter.com/YsWRZKbJ1e — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 8, 2026

"He's brought the idea of playing good team baseball to the ball club."



Geoff Blum explains how former Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez has fared with the Astros. pic.twitter.com/TORRpXaF2h — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) August 7, 2026

"I was ready to get out there yesterday."

Padres pitcher Casey Mize is ready to put his last start behind him. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/X4gQBTcIVf — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 7, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit one to deep left!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/nQJ0eqNvyd — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 8, 2026

Joe Musgrove spoke about how his first rehab start went, how he felt physically following his outing and if he feels any less pressure to rush back after the acquisitions of Casey Mize and Robbie Ray: pic.twitter.com/lywvaPWWi3 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 7, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. to the second level of the Western Metal Building. His 10th homer of the season and the 162nd of his career. He's one behind Nate Colbert for second place on the all-time Padres leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/FcJKdrZ0OQ — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 8, 2026

EIGHT UNANSWERED RUNS!!! pic.twitter.com/hHJjfANLft — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) August 8, 2026

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