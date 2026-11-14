Padres Sign Former Phillies, Tigers Outfielder in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres are looking for corner outfield help this offseason.

Thus, it's no surprise that two of their first minor league signings have been outfielders.

First, it was reported that the Padres signed outfielder Kala'i Rosario to a minor league deal. Now, it's been reported they've also added another outfielder on a minor league pact in the left-handed hitting Cal Stevenson. MadFriars reported the deal on X, and said both Stevenson and Rosario should "be in the mix" in the corner outfield for Triple-A El Paso next spring.

With apologies to his agent that it's only us sharing this news, the #Padres are also in agreement on a minor league deal with LHH OF Cal Stevenson, previously in the Tigers org. Both should be in the mix in the corner in El Paso next spring. https://t.co/yoCiGjmvVZ — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) November 13, 2026

Who is Cal Stevenson?

Stevenson, 30, spent the 2026 season in the Detroit Tigers organization, but didn't play at the major league level. Across 92 games at Triple-A Toledo, he slashed .264/.410/.456 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .866.

Stevenson has a decent amount of MLB experience, having played in 52 career big league games across parts of four seasons with the then-Oakland Athletics (2022), San Francisco Giants (2023) and Philadelphia Phillies (2024-25).

Overall, he has hit .178 with six doubles, eight RBIs and an OPS of .513. His last MLB stint came in 2025, when he appeared in five games, going 2-for-8.

Stevenson has tons of experience at all three outfield spots. He also played first base this past season. Thus, he provides plenty of versatility, which is perfect for a team in San Diego that has multiple potential holes to fill.

Padres Need to Add Multiple Position Players This Offseason

As of now, the Padres don't have a first baseman, with Ty France currently a free agent. Moreover, there are major question marks in left field, as the Padres would currently enter the season with a platoon of Samad Taylor and Dustin Harris.

While both players were pleasant surprises in 2026, the Padres likely wouldn't feel good relying on them to carry the load in 2027. Thus, the Padres have been linked to multiple top outfielders in free agency.

At the same time, the Padres know the importance of having tons of organizational depth. The Padres would not have been in the position they were in last year if not for Taylor and Harris, among others.

Thus, the team will be excited to see what Stevenson and Rosario can do in spring training, whenever that is with an impending lockout. However, both players will still be able to play in the minor leagues next year since they're not on the 40-man roster.

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