Padres Sign Twins Free Agent Outfielder Coming Off 22-Homer Season
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The San Diego Padres added some power to the organizational depth chart on Friday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Kala'i Rosario on a minor league contract. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the deal on Twitter/X.
Rosario, 23, became a free agent after reaching Triple-A for the first time in 2026. In 42 games for Triple-A St. Paul, Rosario slashed .298/.350/.563 with 11 home runs.
The Twins' former fifth-round draft pick (2020) also played 58 games for Double-A Wichita this year and hit 11 home runs while slashing .232/.375/.419.
Rosario profiles as a right-handed hitting corner outfielder, an area where the Padres could use some depth. They plucked Samad Taylor out of Triple-A obscurity at midseason and watched him hit .316 in 40 MLB games — but only after an injury to veteran Ramon Laureano, and the release of Nick Castellanos, forced them to scramble.
Rosario was the advanced Class-A Midwest League MVP in 2023, when he posted 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and a .831 OPS in 118 games for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
After that season, Rosario participated in the prestigious Arizona Fall League. He slashed .291/.383/.430 in 21 games for the Salt River Rafters. Perhaps not surprisingly, he won the AFL Home Run Derby.
It's typical for players drafted out of high school to undergo several changes along the prospect development path. Rosario, the 2020 Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year, hit .343 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 2020 before his high school season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Power has always come naturally to Rosario, but some changes in the batter's box allowed him to take a step forward in 2023.
“I had a wider stance that has let me have less movement in my swing,” Rosario told FanGraphs' David Laurila in January 2024. “When I try to do too much is when things get out of order, so I’m trying to keep it as simple as possible and kind of just let my power play for itself.”
MLB Pipeline ranked Rosario 21st in the Twins' farm system, which was headlined by a pair of corner outfielders (Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez). That, more than any perceived flaw in Rosario's game, might have factored into the Twins' decision to let him walk as a free agent.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra