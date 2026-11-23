The San Diego Padres are yet to make any major additions this offseason. That should change between now and Dec. 1, when an expected lockout will put a transaction freeze on the league.

While the team hasn't yet dipped into the major-league free agent pool outside of a one-year deal with right-handed pitcher Ryan Weiss, they're continuing to build depth in the organization.

The latest deal came with a pitcher who last played in MLB in 2025.

According to multiple reports, the San Diego Padres have signed 27-year-old pitcher Sauryn Lao to a one-year minor league contract for 2027 with an invitation to spring training.

SOURCES-The San Diego Padres are close to reaching an agreement with RHP Sauryn Lao 🇩🇴, who spent this past season with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and is currently the top pitcher in LIDOM. pic.twitter.com/LbAwVTXoGG — Edwin Hernández Jr. (@MOP_KNOWS) November 23, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Según mis fuentes, el lanzador derecho Sauryn Lao (Escogido) firmó un contrato de liga menor de un año con los Padres de San Diego, con invitación al Spring Training.



Lao tiene récord de 3-0 y efectividad de 0.41 en 4 juegos. Si llega a MLB, ganaría US$1 millón… pic.twitter.com/kzTsFTqbhs — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) November 23, 2026

A right-handed reliever, Lao is is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in eight career MLB appearances, all with the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals in 2025. He spent the 2026 season in Japan and will get a chance to audition for a role in the Padres' big league bullpen.

After making 12 appearances in NPB during the 2026 regular season, Lao signed with Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. He's 3-0 with an 0.41 ERA in four games so far.

¡LAO SE LUCIÓ EN LA LOMITA! 🔥



Sauryn Lao, @EscogidoBBClub, completó 5 entradas de calidad, permitiendo 2 hits y 1 carrera, con 5 ponches.#LIDOM #CopaBanreservas pic.twitter.com/YR463u8vJ6 — LIDOM (@LIDOMRD) November 11, 2026

The Barahona, Dominican Republic native could be a bargain signing as A.J. Preller looks for candidates to fill out the Padres' 2027 pitching staff.

A converted infielder, Lao climbed as far as the advanced Class-A level in the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league system after signing his first pro contract in 2016. He was carrying a .169 batting average with the Great Lakes Loons in 2022 when he gave up hitting for good.

Sauryn Lao converted to pitching just last year and his build definitely still reminds me of a position player, but the whiff rate is nuts. pic.twitter.com/sWS35fT6FC — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) March 2, 2024

As a pitcher, Lao's career took off. Within a year of converting to the mound, he had reached Double-A. In 2024, he was tossing Cactus League innings in spring training. Prior to the 2025 season, Lao signed with the Mariners, and he made his MLB debut in April of that year.

Since then, Lao's career has stalled. Seattle designated him for assignment twice, the latter coming after a disastrous outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in which he allowed three runs in 1.2 innings in an 11-2 defeat in August 2025.

The Washington Nationals claimed Lao off waivers shortly afterward. He posted a respectable 3.52 ERA in six relief appearances to end the 2025 season, only to be released in January 2026.

Lao eventually signed in Japan, and made 12 appearances with the Nippon-Ham Fighters this season. Injuries limited him to 20.2 innings between NPB and the Japanese minor leagues, so it makes sense that he would want a winter tuneup before preparing for a full season in 2027.

So far, so good. If the Padres' major league camp is delayed by a lockout, he'll get a chance to show what he can do on the minor league side in spring training.

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