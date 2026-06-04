Padres Facing Major Question With Trade Deadline Just 2 Months Away

The San Diego Padres face some tough questions around the team with just about two months to go until MLB's trade deadline.

The Padres' front office has to decide how to proceed, with the roster needing both more pitching and hitting help. San Diego could be getting both Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove back from injury after the All-Star break, which would be some massive reincarnations.

However, each starter has seen multiple setbacks take place, and nothing is guaranteed. This could lead the Padres to bring in more pitching help, giving themselves some insurance for the year.

On the hitting side, stars Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill have severely struggled at the plate, leading to the team's offensive problems. San Diego has had a lot of trouble scoring runs, and this could prompt the front office to add more pop to the lineup.

The Padres over-performed early in the year, which could lead the front office to look to add. However, at the same time, the odds are against the Padres to reach the postseason, and the front office could decide to not go all in this season.

AJ Preller has a track record of being active at the trade deadline if his team is within striking distance, though, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand laid out the major questions for the team.

"The health status of Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta will help president of baseball operations A.J. Preller sort out his priorities heading into trade season. If he’s confident that both will be healthy — something he may not know for several weeks — he could shift his focus to the lineup. If not, then adding starting pitching will likely be the move," Feinsand wrote.

The Case for the Padres Adding a Hitter

Due to a lack of consistent offense this season, adding a bat does make a lot of sense for the Padres. Machado and Tatis have struggled to get going at the plate, and it's now a large enough sample size for the team to be concerned.

Slugger Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros could be available, and he has been linked with the Padres previously. The Padres have also been linked to a reunion with Luis Arraez, who left the team in the offseason.

San Diego doesn't necessarily need more power in the lineup, but rather pure hitters. The team currently ranks tied for last in all of MLB with an OPS of .652. They're tied with the New York Mets, who sit at 27-35.

If the Padres want to reach the goal of winning the World Series this season, the offense is going to have to improve. Adding more talent at the deadline could give the Padres a better chance to win, and Preller has never been shy about making splash trades before.

The Case for the Padres Adding a Pitcher

Since both Pivetta and Musgrove have seen plenty of setbacks this season already, Preller could look to acquire another pitcher for the starting rotation.

The big questions around this team at the start of the year were how the starters would hold up and if the team could land another arm. At the deadline, the rotation could actually turn into a strength of the roster.

Pitchers such as ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets and Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins have all been linked with the Padres. Each pitcher would come with their own set of risks and costs, but it could be more than worthwhile for San Diego.

The team has already brought in former All-Star Lucas Giolito to bolster the depth, but adding a top of the line starter would make them even stronger. The health of Musgrove and Pivetta could be fickle down the line, so the Padres are better off bringing in more help to be safe.

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