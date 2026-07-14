Padres' AJ Preller Doesn't Sound Confident Team Will Make Postseason

The San Diego Padres sit at the All-Star break with an even 48-48 record. If the season ended today, the Friars would be 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

There is no question that an inconsistent offense and injuries all around the pitching roster have led to low morale around Petco Park. However, not only is there a second half of the season to be played, but a highly-anticipated trade deadline from president of baseball operations AJ Preller is on the horizon to hopefully make a worthwhile October run.

Preller was recently asked to assess how his team performed during the first half of the year, and admitted that getting to October was not going to be an easy feat.

“There’s been some good,” Preller said. “There’s been some things that we’ve got to improve on. We’re in position where we could potentially get to October. But we’re going to have to get better. We’re gonna have to improve."

Last season, San Diego entered the All-Star break at 52-44. They ended up with 90 regular season wins and a wild-card spot.

“We’ve got to play better here in the second half," he said. "We’ve been in this spot a couple of times here in the last few years, and then we’ve been able to play really well in August and September. But each year is different.”

There is still no concrete direction that the Padres are headed in regarding buying or selling at the deadline, but there can at least be comfort in knowing that Preller will likely find the best deals possible in either case.

Closer Mason Miller is one of the prized pieces of Preller's 2025 trade deadline, and even he has been linked in trade rumors recently for all the wrong reasons.

If the Padres start to look towards the future and not making a postseason run, parting ways with Miller can collect quite the restock for the last-ranked farm system.

For the case of staying the course and bolstering the roster ahead of Aug. 3, more pop in the lineup must be first on the to-do list. The Padres are currently last in MLB in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

As for the pitching, a new piece for the rotation certainly wouldn't hurt the cause, but with Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove eyeing a return sometime in August, things could start looking up for San Diego.

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