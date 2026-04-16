Padres to Promote 28-Year-Old for MLB Debut Under One Condition

Freddy Fermin's misfortune might be just the big break Rodolfo Duran has been looking for. Or not.

Duran, a 28-year-old catcher, joined the Padres on Thursday in advance of their series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. If Duran is formally added to the Padres' 26-man roster, it will mark a first in his 12-year professional career.

Manager Craig Stammen told reporters, including A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com, that Duran would only back up catcher Luis Campusano if Fermin needs to go on the 7-day injured list. So far that isn't the case.

Freddy Fermin is available tonight, continues to pass concussion testing, Craig Stammen said. Rodolfo Duran is here, but only taxi squad, in case something changes. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 16, 2026

Fermin exited Wednesday’s game against the Mariners after taking a foul ball off his mask. So far, the 30-year-old veteran has passed concussion testing, making him potentially available to back up Campusano in a pinch.

It would hardly be a surprise to see Fermin spend a week on the IL if the foul ball leaves him with any lingering side effects, whether his brain was concussed or not.

Foul balls are just one of many occupational hazards catchers face. The Padres must assume Campusano's backup — whoever he is — is available to play before Thursday's game begins.

If Duran is added to the roster, the Padres would need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move. He signed a minor league contract with the Padres in January 2025 and has spent the past two seasons at Triple-A El Paso.

Duran has played 604 minor league games since he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies out of the Dominican Republic as a teenager. He's a career .269/.332/.460 hitter in Triple-A, but has so far been buried on the depth chart of four different big league organizations.

Prior to signing with the Padres, Duran played for the Kansas City Royals organization in 2024. He split his time between Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, slashing .282/.323/.467 across the two levels.

In 2023, Duran spent the entire season with the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate — his first full season at the highest level of the minor leagues. Duran slashed .252/.329/.444 for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

From 2015-21, Duran climbed the Phillies' organizational ladder slowly, topping out with four games at Triple-A in his final season. He has also appeared in 90 Dominican Winter League games from 2020-26, slashing .242/.283/.377 in his homeland's top circuit.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.