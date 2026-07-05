Padres Top Pitching Prospect Takes Line Drive Off Head in Scary Scene

San Diego Padres No. 2 overall prospect Kruz Schoolcraft was hit in the head by a line drive on Friday night in what was a scary moment for both teams.

The 19-year-old left-handed pitcher for the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm was able to walk off on his own power after a few minutes on the ground. According to Kevin Charity of MadFriars. Schoolcraft showed no concussion symptoms as the team will continue to monitor his health.

Scary few minutes for Kruz Schoolcraft and the Storm last night as he took a line drive square off the back of his head. He eventually walked off on his own and the good initial news is no concussion symptoms. Obviously, they'll continue to monitor him. pic.twitter.com/d45fM8V0k2 — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) July 4, 2026

Who is Kruz Schoolcraft?

Schoolcraft was the No. 25 overall pick for the Padres in the 2025 draft and was signed for $3.6 million. The 6-foot-8 pitcher was born in New Mexico, and was drafted out of Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon.

During his first full year in Lake Elsinore (after making just one appearance in September 2025), the southpaw has struggled. His ERA is up to 7.11 through 14 starts thus far, but due to his height, a 99 mph fastball and a changeup that hovers around the upper 80s, it appears the best is yet to come.

Before he was drafted, Schoolcraft was named the 2024-25 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year during a dominant senior year of high school. He totaled a 0.53 ERA across 40 innings of work and struck out 82 batters.

In terms of national attention, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America gave a glowing scouting report to Schoolcraft at the time of the award, and even touched on his two-way talents as a hitter.

“Kruz Schoolcraft is a unique talent whose size and two-way ability put him in a very small group of players," Collazo wrote. "The ease with which he’s able to generate upper-90s velocity as a left-handed high schooler puts him among the hardest throwers we’ve ever seen from that demographic. If he weren’t a pitcher, he’d be a legitimate draft prospect as a hitter thanks to his ‘plus’ raw power.

"Considering he reclassified from originally being a 2026 graduate, that makes all of his accomplishments even more impressive.”

As a hitter, Schoolcraft slashed .482/.637/.906 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs during his senior year.

Given the Padres' current starting pitching struggles, it is hard not to think about prospects who may one day grace the mound at Petco Park. The expectation is that Schoolcraft will spend the remainder of the season in Single-A and continue to develop on his journey to the show.

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