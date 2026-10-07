Padres To Be Without Mason Miller for NLDS Game 3, And Potentially Longer

San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller has been placed on the Postseason Paternity List and will miss at least Tuesday's Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller will be out for a minimum of one day and maximum of three days. A potential Game 4 would be on Wednesday.

Today, @MLB has approved the placement of @Padres

pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List. During Miller's absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day… — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 7, 2026

The Padres will look to extend the series without their right-handed flamethrower. Left-hander Wandy Peralta has taken Miller's place on the roster.

Here's the official announcement from MLB:

"Major League Baseball announced today the placement of San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List," the league announced. "During Miller’s absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s roster for the National League Division Series presented by Booking.com. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Miller will take Peralta’s place on the Padres’ active roster."

Miller's wife went into labor on Tuesday afternoon. They're expecting their first child.

Padres Looking to Keep Season Alive on Tuesday vs Brewers

The Padres made major lineup changes ahead of Game 3. Then, they scratched slugger Gavin Sheets due to a neck injury, only further complicating matters.

San Diego is down to its final breath, trailing 0-2 in this best-of-five series against the Brewers. The Padres couldn't grab at least one win in Milwaukee after holding leads in both Games 1 and 2.

Now the Padres will look to take care of business in front of their home fans. They'll be doing it, however, without their superstar closer.

Miller had a rough go in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Miller blew a save in the ninth inning after giving up three walks and a walk-off single to Jackson Chourio.

The Padres relied on their best arm to get them six outs, but it was too much to ask for against a team with the best record in baseball.

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Miller's blown save certainly had something to do with going longer than one inning.

"I think we've seen some of that [loss of command] from Mason, and it mostly happens in the appearances where he goes more than one inning," Stammen said. "I think that's definitely something strategy-wise that we were very comfortable with going into the game, but something going forward that we may have to adjust as the playoffs go."

Miller's 2026 season was one to behold, as he recorded a 1.67 ERA and an NL-leading 38 saves. However, he didn't finish the regular season out strong, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and six walks in 12.2 innings in September.

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