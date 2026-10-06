Smart or Dumb? Padres Make Major Lineup Changes Ahead of Must-Win NLDS Game 3 vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are continuing the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Petco Park.

The Padres, after losing both games in Milwaukee in heartbreaking fashion, are officially in win-or-go-home territory.

The Padres have to win two games at home to send the series back to Milwaukee. If not, their season will be over.

"We've been up against the wall all year," third baseman Manny Machado said on Monday. "A lot of people didn't think we would be in this position to begin with, and here we are. ... To believe in a group that could overcome this is the 26 guys in there that fought all year to be in this position.

"Get out there, play some good baseball, play baseball like we've been playing and overcome adversity like we have been."

Padres Lineup for NLDS Game 3

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Ethan Salas, C Gavin Sheets, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Dustin Harris, LF Jake Cronenworth, 2B

The Padres made some major lineup changes, moving Merrill into the No. 2 hole and starting Salas in the fifth spot.

Merrill, who's 1-for-9 with three strikeouts in the NLDS, is 0-for-10 against May in his career. However, the Padres have decided to move him up with their season on the line.

Thus, Harris has been moved to the No. 8 hole.

Padres vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is taking the mound for the Padres in Game 3.

After missing nearly five months this season with an elbow injury, Pivetta has looked sharp since returning in September.

Across four starts to close out the regular season, Pivetta went 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 18.2 innings. In last week's wild-card Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs, he allowed one run over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts.

"I'm very grateful to be able to be the pitcher out there, to do this to start it off," Pivetta said on Monday. "Very confident in the team that I have behind me, and it brings me a lot of joy because I love to do what I do. But to be able to pitch in these moments is very special to me. I look forward to it."

Opposite Pivetta will be right-handed pitcher Dustin May, who dominated the Padres in the regular season.

In three starts against San Diego this year, May had a 1.23 ERA with 22 strikeouts to five walks over 22 innings. On June 15, he had the best start of his career against the Padres as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching a complete-game shutout with one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts.

Overall this season, May had a 4.70 ERA across 31 starts. In 10 starts with the Brewers after the trade deadline, he had a 5.65 ERA.

How to Watch Padres vs Brewers NLDS Game 3 on Tuesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 6 is 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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