Padres Slugger Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury Hours Before NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres will play in their do-or-die Game 3 contest against the Milwaukee Brewers without slugger Gavin Sheets.

Sheets has been scratched from the lineup due to a stiff neck, the team announced.

Updated lineup for tonight’s Game 3 of the NLDS (Gavin Sheets scratched with a stiff neck; will be available off the bench): https://t.co/4ckk4KVs4e pic.twitter.com/IUmio0TvRf — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 6, 2026

Sheets was slated to bat sixth in the lineup. He has now been replaced by Samad Taylor.

However, the team said Sheets will be available off the bench, suggesting that his injury isn't too serious.

Here's the updated lineup:

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Ethan Salas, C Xander Bogaerts, SS Dustin Harris, LF Samad Taylor, DH Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Padres vs Brewers NLDS Game 3 Preview

The Padres will play in front of their home fans for the third time in these playoffs and the first time this series.

Padres manager Craig Stammen is happy to be back home in front of what should be a rowdy San Diego crowd.

"It definitely makes a little bit of difference," Stammen said. "You've got to be able to handle. You've got to be tough to be able to handle a tough environment. The crowd noise is definitely a factor. You've got to somehow be able to quiet your mind and execute the same way you have the entire season.

"It's also an adrenaline spike, and how everybody handles that adrenaline spike is a little bit different."

Padres right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for this must-win Game 3. This will be Pivetta's second start of the postseason and just his sixth since returning from his right elbow flexor strain that sidelined him for nearly five months.

Pivetta finished the season with a2.86 ERA, 42 strikeouts and a 1.01 WHIP. The 33-year-old holds a 1-1 postseason record with a 2.89 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 innings.

"I think with Nick specifically, him coming off the injury, we didn't build him up on rehab starts to be able to handle a full workload. It was kind of like hoping to build that workload as we went." Stammen said of what he expects out of Pivetta.

"From what we've seen from him, the shorter-burst outings he's done really well in, and we've seen his — maybe a slight drop-off, and we just want to get him out of the game before that drop-off happens, and I think especially in the playoffs. You'd rather take a pitcher out one batter too early than one batter too late."

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