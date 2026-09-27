Projecting the Padres Playoff Roster for the Wild-Card Series vs the Cubs

The San Diego Padres are hosting a playoff series this week.

The Padres finished the season as the No. 4 seed in the National League, and will welcome the Chicago Cubs into Petco Park for the wild-card series that begins on Tuesday.

The Padres officially clinched a postseason berth on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. On Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they officially clinched the top wild-card spot.

Now, they're set for a rematch of last year's wild-card matchup, where the Cubs ousted the Padres in three games. Last year's series, however, was at Wrigley Field.

"To come and start a postseason and start a run here at home," Manny Machado said, "definitely exciting for sure.”

Here's a prediction for how the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster will shake out.

Position Players

Catchers (3)

Luis Campusano

Freddy Fermin

Ethan Salas

Salas has been everything the Padres could have asked for and more since being called up on Sept. 1. It's likely he starts at least one of the games — and potentially multiple.

Infielders (4)

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Ty France

Manny Machado

The Padres will go with four infielders (and can obviously move a couple outfielders to the infield if need be).

Sung-Mun Song will get left off the roster as a potential pinch runner or defensive replacement.

Outfielders (5)

Jase Bowen

Dustin Harris

Jackson Merrill

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Samad Taylor

Bowen gets the nod over Song as a pinch runner or defensive replacement, and the rest of the four outfielders will all play critical roles.

Designated Hitters (2)

Austin Hays

Gavin Sheets

Hays will get opportunities against left-handed pitchers. Sheets will get opportunities against right-handed pitchers.

Pitchers

Starters (3)

Michael King (R)

Nick Pivetta (R)

Walker Buehler (R)

These will be the only three players used as true starting pitchers in this round, and this is the order they'll likely pitch in.

All will have very short leashes as the Padres unleash their nine-player bullpen.

Relievers (9)

Jason Adam (R)

Yuki Matsui (L)

Mason Miller (R)

Adrian Morejon (L)

David Morgan (R)

Wandy Peralta (L)

Robbie Ray (L)

Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

Randy Vasquez (R)

Miller is the closer. Morejon is the set up man. Adam and Rodriguez are the highest-leverage guys behind them.

Everyone else will be used in various roles and can get any amount of outs needed. It will be an all hands on deck approach to get the Padres through to the NL Division Series, where they'd face the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers.

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