Padres' Robbie Ray Removed in 3rd Inning vs Yankees in Brutal Development

San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has been removed from Saturday's game against the New York Yankees in the top of the third inning in an unfortunate development for the Friars.

After a 1-2-3 first inning on eight pitches, Ray struggled mightily in the second, allowing four runs on three hits with three walks. He threw a total of 42 pitches in the inning.

Right-handed pitcher David Morgan began warming up in the bullpen in the top of the second inning. However, he didn't enter the game and sat back down at the end of the frame.

After Ray allowed a leadoff walk followed by a single in the top of the third inning, right-hander Griffin Canning began warming in the bullpen.

Ray then allowed a sacrifice fly and another hit, and at 68 pitches, his night was officially done.

The Padres are playing important baseball with 21 games left in the regular season, currently fighting with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League. After winning Friday's game in walk-off fashion, the Padres would have loved to carry that momentum into Saturday's game.

Instead, Ray couldn't find the strike zone, and put his team in another early hole.

This was his shortest start since Aug. 14, 2024, when he lasted just 0.2 innings.

Fortunately, Canning was able to get out of the inning without allowing another run. That left Ray's line as follows: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1K.

Robbie Ray Continues Uneven Padres Tenure

The Padres acquired Ray ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, sending two top prospects to the San Francisco Giants for the impending free agent.

Across five starts entering Saturday's game, Ray had a 3.42 ERA with 19 strikeouts to 16 walks over 26.1 innings.

He's completed six innings just twice, but had been able to limit the damage, allowing more than two runs just once in his San Diego debut.

Saturday, however, was by far his worst outing of his Padres tenure.

Inlcuding Saturday's final numbers, Ray now has a 4.71 ERA across six starts (28.2 innings) with the Padres. Both he and right-hander Casey Mize, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the deadline, have struggled since joining San Diego for the stretch run.

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