Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Pitcher, Signs Veteran Outfielder, Expected to Trade Catcher
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The San Diego Padres released right-handed pitcher Yohn Melendez from the organization this week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. He was officially released by the Dominican Summer League Padres Brown. The 21-year-old Venezuelan put up a 9.38 ERA across 15 outings (31.2 innings) at the Rookie League level this past season.
In other news, the Padres added a corner outfielder add depth to the organization. The former Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers outfielder hit .264 across 92 games at the Triple-A level in 2026, adding nine home runs, 33 RBIs and an .866 OPS.
Finally, the Padres are expected to trade a catcher this offseason amid the emergence of Ethan Salas and the roster spots Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin are occupying. According to insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, there has already been some trade interest between the two non-Salas backstops.
"The Padres have received feelers from other teams about both Fermin and Campusano, and word has been since before the season ended that the team intends to trade one of them," Acee wrote.
President of baseball operations AJ Preller, on the other hand, claimed earlier this offseason that Salas taking over as the everyday catcher is far from guaranteed come 2027, even noting that he likes the way the three-headed monster of catchers operated towards the end of 2026.
“The three that ended the year on the big-league roster, we like the way that’s set up for us,” Preller said. “We think their games complement each other. Ethan is going to have to come in and continue to earn, improve, and show that he’s ready to take on more. … It’s a good situation.
"We’ve talked about it. We don’t have to make that decision now. The three catchers [and] having some depth. We’ve been hit on already by other teams [that] need catching depth and know we have three really good ones. We’ll see how it plays out in the next couple months.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson