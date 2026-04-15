AJ Preller Reveals What He's Looking for From New Padres Owner

Sometime soon, possibly this month, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will have a new boss.

The sale of the Padres from the family of Peter Seidler could cost the new owners more than $3 billion. And while Major League Baseball looks for who will be the most responsible (and well-heeled) steward of one of its 30 franchises, Preller has his own preferences for the new ownership group.

Preller told Jake Garegnani of CBS8 San Diego that one character trait rises above the rest.

"I think the biggest thing that all Padre fans, the Friar Faithful and myself [want] is a group that loves the game of baseball, loves the city of San Diego and wants to bring a winner here," Preller said. "There's a lot of different ways to do that but the biggest thing [about] Peter Seidler, Ron Fowler and that group: they love baseball."

"That's the reason I came here and wanted to be here," Preller continued. "You see it with the fan base. I think when you have that synergy, that back and forth, from an organization and have an owner that's the leader that truly loves the game of baseball."

Fowler, Seidler and three other heirs to the family of former Los Angeles Dodgers owners Walter and Peter O'Malley purchased the Padres in 2012.

In November 2020, MLB transferred the role of chairman from Fowler to Seidler, who bought an ownership stake from Fowler.

John Seidler was voted control person of the team after his brother's death in November 2023. The sale of the Padres will mark the third change in team control since Preller was hired in August 2014.

"I think all the [prospective new ownership] groups are going to have tremendous resources," Preller continued. "But the groups that love the game, I think that usually ends up putting you in the right spot."

Preller went on to say he is looking forward to having "clarity" and "closure" after the turmoil that followed Seidler's death in November 2023.

Much has changed since.

Mike Shildt was hired as manager to replace Bob Melvin, then retired. Craig Stammen retired as a pitcher, then joined the front office as an advisor before being named manager. Juan Soto was traded. Jackson Merrill debuted and got a $135 million contract extension.

Soon, an even bigger change is coming. Preller, for one, sounds ready for it.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.