FanFest Weekend Could Be the Moment the Padres Make a Big Move

FanFest is happening at Petco Park tomorrow, and Padres fans deserve some news that brings energy to the festivities.

The trade market continues to heat up as players like C.J. Abrams, Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan and Tarik Skubal remain the subject of rumors. The Padres appear to be in the mix for all of those names, along with what's left of the free-agent market.

Most impact bats have already come off the board, but the mid-tier pitching market is still active, headlined by Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. Along with Valdez, the Padres front office has been discussing Justin Verlander, Nick Martinez and Lucas Giolito.

With FanFest set for tomorrow, the next 24 hours would be the perfect window for A.J. Preller to give fans a jolt with a major addition. He’s shown some signs of activity over the past week with the signings of Samad Taylor and Marco Gonzales, but fans are still waiting for a true statement move.

As things stand, the Padres have undeniably taken a step back this offseason. Re-signing Michael King was a necessary relief, and the addition of Korean star Sung-Mon Song helps soften the loss of Luis Arraez, but the list of positives ends there.

The departures of Dylan Cease - one of just two Padres pitchers to throw more than 140 innings last season - and Ryan O’Hearn, a 2025 All-Star slugger, remain unaddressed.

Meanwhile, National League teams that missed the postseason last year, including the Mets, Braves and Pirates, have been aggressive in improving their rosters. The Padres’ path back to October is now far less clear. They entered last season as a fifth seed, exited in the first round, and have followed it up with an objectively poor offseason.

Still, all of that can change with one move. The lineup can withstand some losses, the rotation can survive as currently constructed and the bullpen remains electric, but collectively there isn’t enough firepower to compete with the NL’s elite.

Adding a bat like Abrams or Buxton would immediately elevate the Padres back into the upper tier of MLB lineups. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill form an elite top of the order, but they need another bat to protect that trio.

If an offensive addition doesn’t happen, a mid-tier pitching arm could at least stabilize a rotation filled with question marks. Michael King and Joe Musgrove carry obvious injury concerns, while Randy Vásquez and J.P. Sears are coming off seasons marked by inconsistency. One more arm could help absorb potential injuries or underperformance.

It’s easier said than done to add talent when payroll is capped at last season’s level, but Preller will need to get creative - and soon.