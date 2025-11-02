Padres All-Star Predicted to End Free Agency With $80 Million Deal
The Athletic's Jim Bowden expects San Diego Padres All-Star Robert Suarez to secure a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency this offseason.
Suarez has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Padres, making his debut in 2022. Throughout his time with the Padres, Suarez has maintained a career ERA of 2.91 through 206 appearances.
He took over as the Padres' closer in 2024, and has become one of the league's best over the past two years. He recorded 36 saves in 2024, and built on that season by leading the National League with 40 saves in 2025.
Despite his excellence in the closer role, Bowden says the Padres are likely to pass on Suarez, who will be 35 come the beginning of next season.
"The Padres are expected to move on from Suarez because they’re unwilling to commit to the long-term contract and dollars he’s expected to get in free agency," Bowden wrote.
The primary reason for this is likely due to the presence of All-Star reliever Mason Miller, who came to San Diego from the Athletics at the trade deadline this past season. Miller has been electric in a Padres uniform, having kept opponents scoreless through his last 22 appearances in both the postseason and the regular season.
Miller posted a 0.77 ERA through his 22 appearances in relief during the regular season, and served as the A's primary closer before his departure. Over the last two seasons, Miller has recorded 50 saves in 57 opportunities.
With the young right-hander under team control through the 2029 season, the Padres will more than likely look to him as their first option in closing situations going forward.
Bowden listed several potential landing spots for the $80 million man, naming the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers as potential suitors for Suarez's signature.
While the Padres are losing Suarez, their bullpen still contains three All-Stars and is more than capable of holding down a game if needed. Their proficiency in relief allows them to pursue more glaring holes in their lineup, the most worrying of which is their lack of starting pitcher.
