Nick Castellanos Gets Spring Training ‘Award’ From Padres Manager

As the San Diego Padres draw closer and closer to Opening Day against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers, final roster decisions are now being made. San Diego is entering the season with a new manager in Craig Stammen, who is looking to get the most out of this team.

One player who has been making some noise so far this spring is veteran Nick Castellanos, who joined the team in February. After a strange ending with the Philadelphia Phillies, Castellanos quickly latched on with the Padres, and is now determined to make the cut.

Castellanos has an inside track to make the team, and for good reason. While he has faults in his game, like any player, Castellanos can be a consistent power threat in a lineup.

In fact, Castellanos has been playing well enough after moving to first base that Stammen tested him by playing a full nine-inning game there. Stammen gave him an "award" for being the first Padre to play all nine innings this spring.

“Today we wanted to get him as many reps as possible. Got him nine innings at first base, played the whole game, first guy to do that all spring — so he gets an award for that," Stammen said.

“Played great first base today, did his job and then came up with a big homer later in the game. Good at-bats from him, good play at first base. He’s a 12-year big leaguer so it’s kind of what we expect from him. Veteran presence and looking forward to that during the season.”

So far this spring, Castellanos has hit .237 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. San Diego could use the bat of Castellanos throughout the season, and if he can keep up the play at first, he could end up being a steal of a signing.

Stammen did clarify that Castellanos didn't ask to play the full nine innings, but through conversations with him, it was decided.

“Part of it is the manager is deciding that, but we had conversations together and we decided that this was a good day for that to happen," Stammen said.

Last season with the Phillies, Castellanos hit .250 with 17 home runs and 72 runs batted in. Castellanos is a former All-Star, and he is looking to get back to that form with San Diego this season, if given the chance.

With how weak the starting rotation is for the Padres this season, having an explosive offense could help this team stay afloat. San Diego has a nice collection of players, and this could make Stammen's job as a first-year manager even easier if Castellanos and others play up to their potential.

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