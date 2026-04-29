Nick Castellanos Addresses Struggles Adjusting to New Padres Role

When the San Diego Padres' front office started to put a plan in place for building a roster over the offseason, they likely didn't have adding a former All-Star for the league minimum in mind.

However, the team was able to pick up outfielder Nick Castellanos on a minimum deal following his release from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite his controversial exit from the Phillies, for multiple reasons, the signing of Castellanos by the Padres was generally praised. After all, the veteran has been a two-time All-Star in his career, and he is a former Silver Slugger.

But through the first part of the MLB season, Castellanos has struggled to find his footing with the team, mainly being used as a platoon player. Castellanos has only appeared in 17 games for the Padres, which has been a new experience for the veteran.

“When my switch is off, it’s all the way off,” Castellanos said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “For me, the season would start, and the switch would go on, and then it’s on for six months. So it’s just an adjustment, and I’ll settle in. I’ve always been able to figure it out. Just a matter of time.”

Castellanos had pretty much been an everyday player for the Phillies over the last four seasons, so this new role has been an adjustment. But the veteran has tried to stay ready for whenever his name is called, and he wants to shake off the reputational damage that he left Philadelphia with.

For the year, Castellanos has only hit .154 with seven runs batted in, three walks drawn and a concerning OPS of .412. While Castellanos doesn't yet have a large sample size, he also hasn't given the Padres a reason to play him more.

"I’m somebody that … my whole life has gotten consistent at-bats, and the rhythm of the game is kind of my teacher. It helps me with my work the next day, and it helps me just kind of find a groove. Rhythm for me is everything, so just kind of learning how to feel good without feeling good," the veteran said.

Like any former All-Star, taking on a lesser role can be a tough ask for a player, but this is the reality of where he is in his career. The Padres don't need him to play every day, especially while he struggles at the plate, and this could see his time with the team be cut short eventually.

But for now, San Diego will keep him around and hope that he can turn things around for the season.

He had a promising sign on Monday, with a go-ahead, two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“Nick Castellanos, one of the biggest hits of the night to give us the lead there,” manager Craig Stammen said after the game. “He’d really been kind of scuffling at the plate. He’s adjusting to being a bench player right now. Accustomed to playing every single day, getting 500 at bats. So, you know, something that he’s getting used to and fighting through and really working hard to be good at.

“So it was just really nice to see him come through in that moment with a big at-bat and a big hit.”

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