Padres Notes: Mason Miller Makes History, Nick Castellanos Calls Out Philadelphia, Tarik Skubal to SD?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-4, on Saturday night in the first of the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series games at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. The Friars improved to 18-8 on the year despite trailing 4-0 early in the contest.
It wasn't until the fifth inning that the Padres got on the board, and did so by way of a Ty France solo home run, his first of two on Saturday night.
In the seventh inning, a Gavin Sheets single brought in another two runs, a Freddy Fermin sarifice fly scored another, and after Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch to load up the bases, a Ramón Laureano sacrifice fly gave San Diego the lead.
France launched another solo home run in the ninth inning to extend the lead to two and give a little extra breathing room for Mason Miller to complete the save — not that he needed it.
Not only did Miller collect his 10th save of the season, but he also extended his scoreless innings streak to 34.2 inning. This relentless mark moves Miller to sole possession of the longest scoreless streak in Padres franchise history (passing Cla Meredith), but the closer is looking forward to not focusing on it anymore.
“It’s a big load off, for sure,” Miller said after the game. “I think we can stop talking about it now and just keep pitching and see how long we can go.”
In other news, veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos called out the media coverage of his former employer, the Philadelphia Phillies. He didn't mince words when recalling a controversial story that was ran and his feelings towards it.
Finally, a prediction has been made regarding the Padres going after back-to-back Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are among other teams said to be in the running for the left-hander in his upcoming free agency.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ Nick Castellanos Calls Out Philadelphia Media Over Controversial Phillies Story
Padres Predicted to Pursue Tarik Skubal Alongside Dodgers, Mets in Blockbuster Move
Padres’ Mason Miller Gives Clear Answer on Potentially Transitioning to Starting Pitcher: Exclusive
Fernando Tatis Doesn't Have a Home Run in 2026; Should Padres Be Worried?
Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andujar Out
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson