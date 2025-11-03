Padres All-Star Decides to Opt Out of Contract, Head to Free Agency
San Diego Padres All-Star reliever Robert Suarez has decided to opt out of his contract and head to free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Suarez had two years and $16 million left on his deal.
This move was expected as Suarez is in line to secure a much larger payday as he's developed into one of the game's best ninth-inning options.
The 34-year-old is coming off a 2025 season in which he made 70 appearances, sporting a 2.97 ERA across 69.2 innings. He had 75 strikeouts to 16 walks and led the National League with 40 saves. He earned his second consecutive All-Star appearance.
In 2024, Suarez was equally as dominant, making his first career All-Star appearance and sporting a 2.77 ERA across 65 games with 36 saves.
Suarez got a late start to his MLB career, as he began his career in the Mexican League before playing in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. Finally, after the 2021 season, the Padres gave him an opportunity, singing him to a one-year deal.
After the 2022 season, the Padres gave Suarez a massive extension for five years and $46 million. He had an opt-out for the final two years, which he is now choosing to exercise to hit free agency.
Overall, Suarez has made 206 appearances for the Padres over the last four years, sporting a 2.91 ERA across 210 innings. He's been just as dominant in the postseason, compiling a 2.45 ERA with three saves across 12 appearances.
Will the Padres Bring Back Robert Suarez?
While the Padres will surely be interested in bringing back Suarez, it seems unlikely the two sides will come to terms on a deal as he may be out of San Diego's price range.
The Padres have more than enough bullpen depth — especially after the midseason trade of Mason Miller — and have more pressing needs to fill in the starting rotation and lineup.
Spotrac projects Suarez's value at a four-year, $67.3 million deal. It's hard to imagine San Diego giving him that kind of contract when they need to address the starting rotation first and foremost.
Thus, it seems likely Suarez will be playing elsewhere in 2026, unless he takes a team-friendly discount to return to San Diego.
