Padres Injury Updates: Jason Adam, Yuki Matsui, Ramon Laureano, More

As Opening Day quickly approaches, the San Diego Padres have multiple players dealing with injuries. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest update on his injured players.

Jason Adam Injury Update

Adam suffered a season-ending left-quadriceps tendon rupture last September, which required surgery and caused him to miss the remainder of the regular season as well as the playoffs. The recovery was expected to be six to nine months, but he has been pitching without any issues for the last three months.

“He’s progressing really nicely, has had no setbacks,” Stammen said. “As you can see he’s working on PFPs, starting to move around the mound a little bit. He’s been pitching off the mound for a while, so checking all those boxes that way when we get him out in a game he’s safe out there and can play free and not worry about his knee.”

Jason Adam pitched in his first stimulated game of the Spring today, as he continues to work his way back from last season’s quad tendon rupture. pic.twitter.com/tRYgLoL7KL — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 10, 2026

Yuki Matsui Injury Update

Matsui is dealing with a left groin strain, which he sustained in live batting practice this spring. He was forced to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic, and his timeline to return remains up in the air.

“I don’t have an exact timeline,” Stammen said. “He’ll be on his progression, throwing bullpens — see how many that takes. And then he’ll go into facing hitters and then eventually into a game. It’s always day by day with those guys and those injuries.”

Ramon Laureano Injury Update

Laureano is dealing with general body fatigue and was scratched from a Cactus League game over the weekend. His issue doesn't seem too serious based on Stammen's remarks.

“I think the manager’s probably just been working him too hard and he needs a little breather," Stammen said.

Laureano played a key role for the Padres last season after he was traded to the team at the deadline. The outfielder made an immediate impact for San Diego, hitting .333 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in his first 12 games with the Padres.

Matt Waldron Injury Update

Waldron went viral because of his injury following the news of his hemorrhoid surgery. The pitcher was hospitalized for multiple days after undergoing surgery to drain the infection.

He is expected to take the mound in a Cactus League game by the end of the spring, which means Waldron should be available early in the season.

“Waldron’s doing great," Stammen said. "Threw an up-down bullpen yesterday, so progressing nicely. Said he feels really good, moving around great, doing a lot of the agility stuff. So trending up and looking like we’ll be able to get him in some games here before spring training’s over.”

Waldron was a leading candidate to make the Opening Day starting rotation entering the spring. Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove were the three locks of the rotation with Randy Vásquez having the inside track to earning one of the final two spots.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.