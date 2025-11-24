Padres' Michael King Predicted to Join NL West Rival on $69 Million Deal

San Diego Padres free agent Michael King is one of the best starting pitchers available on the market, and he will be earning a big payday during his first foray into free agency.

King recently declined his qualifying offer from the Padres, giving him the chance to explore other options. The offer was for just over $22 million for one year, but King believes he can secure a better deal in free agency.

The right-hander is 30 years old and recently finished a season with a 3.44 ERA in 15 games, earning 0.8 fWAR over 73.1 innings.

He throws a fastball, slider, changeup, and sinker, while also having a curveball and cutter from earlier in his career.

In 2024, he pitched 173.2 innings, earning 3.9 fWAR. King has a solid command of his pitches and blends them effectively. He doesn't depend on high-effort fastballs, but rather keeps hitters guessing and off their timing for the most part.

The Padres are expected to be priced out of King's free agency due to payroll constraints and the large market for pitchers.

King and fellow Padres free agent Dylan Cease are both leading a limited top-tier pitching market. They are both in strong position to secure a big contract.

According to MLB expert Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco Giants stand out as a natural landing spot for King, and they could end up offering him a three-year deal that pays him $69 million, averaging $23 million per season.

He would end up earning a similar salary to his qualifying offer, but he gains longer-term security, and it allows him to re-enter the market if he continues to pitch at a level worth the top of the rotation.

The Padres will need to dedicate resources to the pitching staff this winter if they want to make the postseason again. Their rotation is noticeably weaker, but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been good at finding quality pitching.

They might convert some of their talented bullpen arms like Mason Miller or Adrian Morejon into starters, or consider exploring the trade market.

No matter how they add arms, Michael King and Dylan Cease are two names the front office likely won't be counting on next season.

