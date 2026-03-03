Padres Notes: Catcher Shut Down With Injury, Joe Musgrove Update, Jake Cronenworth Leadoff?

The San Diego Padres lost Monday's Cactus League matchup against the Athletics, 7-2, in a rough spring showing.

Michael King, who made just 15 starts last season dealing with a nerve issue in his shoulder and a knee injury, struggled in his second Cactus League outing. The right-hander lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with two walks. His spring training ERA is up to 9.00 across two starts.

There was some interesting news that came out before the game, as manager Craig Stammen inserted Jake Cronenworth into the leadoff spot in the lineup. While Xander Bogaerts has hit leadoff in a majority of spring games thus far, he's currently with Team Netherlands getting set for the World Baseball Classic.

With that being said, Stammen was asked if Cronenworth's spot in the lineup was more of a spring training oddity, or if it was potentially a "thing" for the regular season.

“I think it is a thing,” Stammen said. “We just kind of want to see. Leadoff is the one spot we’re just not quite sure of who’s going to be in that spot in the lineup. Maybe it (depends on) different handedness (of the opposing pitcher). Maybe it’s all the time. So you might see a few different options here with the WBC guys gone.”

In other news, a Padres catcher has suffered an oblique injury in camp that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Blake Hunt, who joined the team on a minor league deal in December, has been shut down from spring training. The Padres' catching depth, which was already thin, has now taken another hit.

Finally, Stammen announced that right-hander Joe Musgrove will make his long-awaited return to the mound on Wednesday in the team's exhibition against Great Britain. This will be Musgrove's first appearance since the 2024 Wild Card game, where he exited with an elbow injury that was later diagnosed as a torn UCL.

Padres Tweets of the Day

Y'all better come up here and get one of these 😂 pic.twitter.com/tnlvhonSWp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2026

I saw Craig Stammen wearing a Padres Puffer Vest, so I bought a Padres Puffer Vest. pic.twitter.com/kspI7slzop — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2026

Feliz cumpleaños, Miguel 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KAgcfA8E1s — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2026

